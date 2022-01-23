Mumbai: Ever since Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari were spotted together outside a restaurant in Mumbai, their dating rumours have been making headlines. While there is no confirmation regarding their ‘relationship’, a report in Bollywood Life claims that the two-star kids are just ‘good friends’.Also Read - Palak Tiwari's Rs 2k Yellow And White Kurta is The Perfect Outfit For The Golden Hour

The report cites a source who claims that Palak and Ibrahim are just good friends and they went out for dinner like ‘usual friends’ when they were spotted by paparazzi. The report further claimed that Palak is a private person who does not want her personal life to be out and that’s why she was hiding her face. “Ibrahim and Palak were seen hopping restaurants together. First, they went to a popular eatery and spent some time there and later they hopped on to another restaurant and then the paparazzi learnt that it was them. Palak and Ibrahim are good friends and they were out just like usual friends go for dinners. However Palak is a little private persona she never wants her personal life to be out in the media and same foes with Ibrahim,” the source told Bollywood Life. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari Just Wore a Plain Red Saree With an Off-Shoulder Blouse And it Looks Both Bold And Subtle - See Pics

The source also claimed that Ibraham and Pakal are too young for a relationship and added, “If Ibrahim and Palak went together on a dinner that doesn’t mean they are dating each other. they are too young to fall into a relationship. For now, they are just enjoying their friendship and now it’s too quick to run to a conclusion of them dating each other. They like to spend time with each other and their privacy should be respected.” Also Read - Shweta Tiwari Looks Resplendent in Red Ruffle Saree With Halter-Neck Blouse Worth Rs 38K: Yay or Nay?

Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari rose to fame after she featured in Hardy Sandhu’s song Bijlee Bijlee which turned out to be a massive hit.