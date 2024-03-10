Home

Entertainment

Ibrahim Ali Khan And Palak Tiwari CONFIRM Dating Rumours? Netizens Say ‘Hume Rishta Manzur Hai’- Watch Viral Video

Ibrahim Ali Khan And Palak Tiwari CONFIRM Dating Rumours? Netizens Say ‘Hume Rishta Manzur Hai’- Watch Viral Video

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari made the headlines yet again as the duo were spotted together on a date night around the city on Saturday night. The viral video excited their fans and followers - WATCH

Ibrahim Ali Khan And Palak Tiwari CONFIRM Dating Rumours? Netizens Say 'Hume Rishta Manzur Hai'- Watch Viral Video

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh is frequently photographed with Palak Tiwari, the daughter of TV legend Shweta Tiwari. People have speculated that the two star kids are dating because of their occasional outings and dinner dates. Ibrahim and Palak once again made the news as they were sighted together in the city on Saturday evening. The paparazzi observed Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan, the alleged couple, on Saturday, March 9, sitting in a vehicle that Ibrahim was driving. They appeared to be talking away in the video while they worked out a parking arrangement for their cars. The actress got out of the car soon and Ibrahim followed her minutes later. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were seen twinning in black clothing in the viral video. The ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ star wore a sleeveless top, black jeans, and high heels, while the Pataudi kid sported a loose t-shirt, blue pants, and red sneakers. Palak accentuated her look with open wavy locks and minimal makeup for the night.

Ibrahim Ali Khan And Palak Tiwari Arrive Together – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari’s date night video went viral like wildfire on social media. Netizens dropped fire and heart-eye emojis for the duo. While most of the users hailed the duo and gave them a green signal to date, others weren’t so sure about them. One of the users wrote, “Ye dono mujhe bahut ache lagte h 😍😍 (sic).” Another user wrote, “Bollywood ki suparb jodi ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (sic).” The third user said, “Sunder log 😍 (sic).” The fourth user commented, “Wow she gave vibes of young Shwets 😳 (sic).” Many users also asked the duo get hitched quickly, and well we are with them!

Ibrahim and Palak had previously been photographed together on a number of occasions, sometimes making their way to private meals and other times arriving at public events. Palak, who is frequently spotted avoiding the cameras, previously stated in an interview with Siddharth Kannan that the only reason she occasionally covers her face is because of her mother Shweta.

On the work front, Ibrahim worked as Karan Johar’s assistant on the romance drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which starred Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh in the key parts. Ibrahim is said to be making his acting debut in the forthcoming Sarzameen film, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol in the key parts. Palak Tiwari, on the other hand, made her debut as an actress in the web series ‘Rosie: The Saffron Chapter‘ in 2021. She also featured in Salman Khan’s film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.’ Following in her mother’s footsteps, she keeps leaving her imprint in the performing industry.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.