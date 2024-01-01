Home

Ibrahim Ali Khan And Palak Tiwari Spark Dating Rumours AGAIN, Spotted Inside The Same Car – Watch Viral Video

It’s almost impossible for celebrities in B-town and their children to keep their personal lives secret, particularly when it comes to their dating lives. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari once again caused a stir on social media with their rumoured affair. The duo were recently spotted together in Mumbai. Ibrahim and Palak were seen inside the same car in the viral video where the former tried to hide his face. Palak too avoided any eye contact as the paparazzi focused their attention on them. Saif Ali Khan’s son looked dapper in a dark brown jacket, and Shweta Tiwari’s daughter made heads turn in a stunning black outfit.

Ibrahim Ali Khan And Palak Tiwari Spotted Together- WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari’s video went viral in no time. Their fans and followers dropped fire and heart-eye emojis in the comment section.

For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan was questioned whether he had any rules regarding women approaching his oldest kid Ibrahim Ali Khan during the most recent edition of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan. The Adipurush actor responded by saying that she ought to be unmarried. He said, “My criteria doesn’t matter. Nobody is listening. Even though he does ask for some advice. Single, I’d say. The lady should be single.”

On the work front, Ibrahim Ali Khan recently collaborated with Karan Johar on the film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ as an associate director. Pala Tiwari, on the other hand, has appeared in several music videos and served as an assistant director for Salman Khan’s Antim. She also starred in superstar Salman’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

