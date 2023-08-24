Sarzameen: Kajol To Star In Ibrahim Ali Khan Bollywood debut; Deets Inside

Home

While Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film Sarzameen will not have a leading lady, Kajol will reportedly play a crucial role in the Kayoze Irani's directorial.

Another star kid is all set to make his Bollywood debut. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan will be stepping into showbiz with Sarzameen. As dreamed by many, Ibrahim Ali Khan will be launched by none other than Karan Johar. Now, the latest update regarding the movie is that the Dharma head has signed his bosom friend Kajol for the drama. While Sarzamen is believed to have no leading lady, reports suggest that Kajol will be seen essaying an important role in her next.

It might also be exciting to know that Sarzameen will be made under the direction of Kayoze Irani, who is the son of actor Boman Irani. If reports are to be believed, the last leg of the production work is still underway. It is likely to be wrapped up by the end of this year.

Further details about the film are expected to be revealed with time. It also remains to be seen if Ibrahim Ali Khan is able to make an impact with his first film as an actor. The makers are yet to announce the release date of Sarzameen.

When Sara Ali Khan confirmed her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut

Refreshing your memory, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s sister and actress Sara Ali Khan confirmed his debut during a media interaction. She was quoted as saying that her brother had ‘just finished’ shooting his first film as an actor.

Ibrahim is already on the top of the list of popular star kids. He is often seen making appearances with his family on social media. Along with this, he is also frequently clicked by the paparazzi and remains in the news for his alleged relationships.

What’s next for Kajol?

Kajol who was last seen in the web series such as The Lust Stories 2 and The Trail, will next grace the screens with Kanika Dhillon’s Do Patti. The film marks actress Kriti Sanon’s debut as a producer. Along with it, Kriti Sanon will also be a part of the cast. The two actresses will be reuniting after a long gap of eight years after Dilwale in the venture touted to be an action thriller.

