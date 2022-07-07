Ibrahim Ali Khan Bonds With Jeh Baba: Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and little Jeh Baba in London along with other Bollywood celebs. Sara, on Thursday shared a seires of pictures on her Instagram handle with Dad Saif and brothers Ibrahim and Jeh Baba. Sara, Ibrahim, Jeh and Saif are seen chilling together in the fun pictures. Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s elder son Taimur, however, is missing in the picture. Jeh smiles at Ibrahim in one of the pictures shared by photographer Viral Bhayani, while Sara looks somewhere else. The photos are clicked at Grosvenor Square, London.Also Read - Karan Johar Once Again Sparks Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan Dating Rumours

Sara captioned her post as, "Keeping up with the Pataudi's…👨‍👦‍👦👨‍👧👼🏻👦👧💁‍♂️." Sara and Ibrahim are his and actor Amrita Singh's children from his first marriage. Saif is currently married to Kareena. Ibrahim will soon be making his Bollywood debut and has recently assisted Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Sara has recently completed Laxman Utekar's untitled project opposite Vicky Kaushal. Sara will also be seen in Gaslight co-starring Vikrant Massey in pivotal role.

Many celebs are currently in London, and a few days ago actor Shabana Azmi also noticed it and shared a picture of The National Gallery in London. Shabana took to Instagram and captioned her post as, “All of Mumbai has descended on London! Manish Malhotra, Ram and Amita Madhwani, Shahid Kapoor with family, Shibani and Farhan Akhtar, Deepak Parekh, Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Nandita Das, Konkona Sen, and Aparna Sen from Kolkata for good measure, and Of course yours truly and Javed Akhtar.”

