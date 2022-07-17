Ibrahim Ali Khan Parties With Arjun Rampal’s Daughter: Ibrahim Ali Khan is yet to make his grand Bollywood debut but the young star kid is constantly in the news. Ibrahim as become a darling of their paparazzi and netizens have gone berserk over his flamboyant and royal persona. His cool and goofy social media posts with elder sister Sara and mom Amrita Singh are much loved by fans. Ibrahim’s resemblance with Dad Saif is also a matter of constant appreciation and memes among the netizens. He recently made to the headlines for his late night partying with actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari. Palak however, denied any truth about the alleged link-up rumours.Also Read - Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon’s Actioner Postponed - Check Out The New Release Date

Check out this fan post featuring Ibrahim and Mahikaa:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@iakpataudiii)

Ibrahim-Mahikaa’s Night Out With Pals

Ibrahim recently partied with actor Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahikaa at a popular club in London during a night-out with friends. Orhan Awatramani posted some blurry pictures on his social media handle where both Ibrahim and Mahikaa can be spotted with their friends. Ibrahim donned a casual black shirt while Mahikaa looked stunning in a black tube top teamed with matching trousers while she kept her hair open. Mahikaa was earlier clicked partying at a London night club with Ajay Devgn daughter Nysa. Also Read - KGF 2: Yash-Sanjay Dutt Starrer Action-Saga Scores 90 Plus Rating in All Five Languages

While Mahikaa’s Bollywood debut doesn’t seem to be on the cards so far, Ibrahim has already started with baby steps. He has assisted filmmaker Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Ibrahim’s acting debut has not been announced yet.

