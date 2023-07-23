Home

Ibrahim Ali Khan recently took a sly dig at paparazzi after a movie screening as he got clicked holding Palak Tiwari's jacket. Watch

Ibrahim Ali Khan Takes Sarcastic Dig at Paparazzi as he Gets Clicked Holding Palak Tiwari's Jacket, Watch

Ibrahim Ali Khan Takes Sarcastic Dig at Paparazzi: Ibrahim Ali Khan is already a star much before making his acting debut. The actor is all geared up these days for his film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani where he has assisted filmmaker Karan Johar. Apart from his goofy reels and vacation photos with elder sister Sara Ali Khan, he is also in the limelight due to his friendship with Palak Tiwari. Rumours have been doing the rounds at the gossip mills ever since Palak was clicked inside Ibrahim’s car after a party bash. As the former tried to hide her face, entertainment tabloids speculated if the duo was dating. Palak later clarified that since she hadn’t told her mother Shweta about her late-night party, so she was embarrassed to face the paparazzi.

CHECK OUT IBRAHIM ALI KHAN’S VIRAL VIDEO SHARED BY INSANT BOLLYWOOD:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

IBRAHIM ALI KHAN TAKES A SLY DIG AT PAPARAZZI

As Ibrahim was snapped by shutterbugs after a movie screening, he held Palak’s jacket. It was the same jacket; the actress was spotted wearing when she arrived at the multiplex at the same time when Ibrahim had reached. While speaking to someone on the phone, he was heard saying, “Ha aa jao, media mere muh me ghus gayi, ekdum muh me ghus gayi (Yes come, media is alsmost on my face.” As the paps laughed, Ibrahim greeted them. While he got inside the car after bidding goodbye, one photographer said, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actor smiled before his car left the multiplex.

CHECK OUT THE VIRAL PHOTOS OF IBRAHIM KHAN AND PALAK TIWARI:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

PALAK TIWARI SAID HER FOCUS IS ON CAREER

Palak had previously said that Ibrahim is a good friend and there is nothing else between them. In an interaction with ETimes she had said, “Shooting for two films has kept me very busy and content in life. It’s my sole focus, and it is an important year for me I don’t pay heed to these rumours as it is a part of the profession that I am in. I’d rather focus on my work. While love can never be calculated or predicted, at this stage, work is in first gear for me. Professionally, it’s a crucial time, so I am focusing my energies on that.”

