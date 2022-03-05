Ibrahim Ali Khan’s 21st Birthday: Sara Ali Khan‘s younger brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is the son of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife, Amrita Singh. The eldest son of actor Saif Ali Khan turns 21 today. Stepmother Kareena Kapoor Khan, his aunts Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi along with sister Sara have sent birthday greetings to the star-kid who apparently desires to be an actor.Also Read - Maha Shivaratri 2022: Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu Perform Puja; Inaaya Offer Milk on Shivling in Cute Video

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena shared an old black and white picture of the father-son duo. Saif is holding a wine glass in his hand as Ibrahim stands next to him. She captioned it, “Sweetest most gorgeous iggy” and tagged Ibrahim Ali with a red heart. She also added a happy birthday sticker. Also Read - Adipurush Starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan Gets Postponed After Laal Singh Chaddha's New Release Date

Check Bebo's wishes for Ibrahim:

Actor Sara Ali Khan posted a video on her Instagram account wishing her brother a happy birthday. She may be seen sitting on a rock in front of a picturesque backdrop in the video. She’s dressed in black pants and boots with a grey tee. The actor is also seen with a monkey cap on. Ibrahim Ali Khan, on the other hand, is dressed entirely in blue. He wore blue jeans, a blue tee, a blue and white blazer, and white athletic shoes. He may be seen performing what appear to be martial arts positions. ‘Namste darshako aur miliye in do bawre bachcho se, Sara and Ibrahim,’ says Amrita Singh, who is filming the video.

Check this Sara's heartwarming wishes for her brother:

Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi, Saif’s sisters and Ibrahim’s aunts, also wished him. While Soha shared a snapshot of herself and Ibrahim on her Instagram Stories, which appeared to be taken at a party. In the background, there were green and yellow balloons, as well as cartoon character cutouts. Saba shared a photo collage with Ibrahim on her Instagram Stories. She penned, “Wishing you, the best life has to offer! Love you.” She added a birthday sticker for him.

Check Ibrahim's aunt's wishes for him:

Saba also wished his Iggy boy with a cute post on her Instagram. She captioned it, “My Iggy Potter. Wearing Abba’s glasses….May your vision in life, stay focused bright and beautiful! All the BEST…in all you do. Happy birthday! Love you…always (sic).”

Check this out:

Cute isn’t it? While on the professional front, Ibrahim has been working on Karan Johar’s next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani as an assistant director. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi star in the film.

Happy Birthday, Ibrahim! We wish him nothing but tonnes of happiness.