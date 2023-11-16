Home

ICC World Cup 2023: Suniel Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Others Celebrate India’s Win in Semi-Finals

India marked a historic win by defeating New Zealand in the semi-finals game. From Shah Rukh Khan to Suniel Shetty wished the Indian cricket team on securing its place for the ICC World Cup Finals. Here's what Bollywood celebs wrote...

India’s Road To Final: On November 15, 2023, India marked a historic win by defeating New Zealand in the semi-final game. India registered its 10th consecutive win in the ICC World Cup 2023. The key moments to the road of finals India highlighted in key moments. From Kohli surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s century records in ODIs, Shreyas Iyer’s back-to-back hundred and a brilliant spell by Mohammed Shami taking his third 5 five-wicket haul secured the win for the Indian cricket team. India was successful in defeating their rivals New Zealand by 70 runs.

The love and support of the Indian cricket team was not limited to social media. The match was played at Mumbai’s Whankhede stadium where it saw a host of Bollywood stars cheering team India. As India secured its place in the finals, several celebrities showed their support for team India in winning the semi-finals. Bollywood celebs include Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, director S.S Rajamouli and the list continues with unending names.

Here’s How Celebrities Appreciated India’s Win:

Senior actor, Amitabh Bachchan on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote ” T 4831 – when I don’t watch we WIN!”

T 4831 – when i don’t watch we WIN ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 15, 2023

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan expressed his emotions on India securing the place for finals.

Yay boys!!! What a display of team spirit and play. Unto winning the finals now. All the best….India !!! pic.twitter.com/SKmQp0nSj9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 15, 2023

R.R.R director S.S Rajamouli appreciated Virat Kohli and wrote “Records are meant to be broken, but no one in their wildest dreams dreamt of breaking Sachin’s record when he announced his retirement. And the KING emerged. KOHLI (sic).”

Records are meant to be broken, but no one in their wildest dreams dreamt of breaking Sachin’s record when he announced his retirement. And the KING emerged. 🔥🔥 KOHLI 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 15, 2023

Riteish Deshmukh on X wrote, “What are the odds that in a high scoring game (700+ runs scored) a bowler would be a player of the match – congratulations @MdShami11 for the magnificent 7 wicket haul and Team India for this incredible win (sic).”

What are the odds that in a high scoring game (700+ runs scored) a bowler would be a player of the match – congratulations @MdShami11 for the magnificent 7 wicket haul and Team India for this incredible win. pic.twitter.com/JXMEB0YEot — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 15, 2023

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana on X wrote “Tremendous team triumph! And we enter the finals!👏🏾 Little hiccups were imperative in this contest, which happened in the middle. Now we are all set to win this edition! This dominance is unprecedented!”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar on X wrote “Thrilled to have witnessed yet another magnificent triumph by the brilliant #TeamIndia, conquering the formidable New Zealand side! This sensational victory takes us one step closer to the esteemed World Cup.”

Thrilled to have witnessed yet another magnificent triumph by the brilliant #TeamIndia, conquering the formidable New Zealand side! This sensational victory takes us one step closer to the esteemed World Cup.🇮🇳🏏💥 #INDVSNZ #CricketPower pic.twitter.com/CBLWUZW0GF — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 15, 2023

Jr NTR also congratulated Team India on winning a nail-biting thriller the actor wrote “49 ODI Centuries. An unbreakable record. Broken by an Indian. In India. In a World Cup Semifinal. Doesn’t get better than this! Congratulations Kohli! You deserve 50 standing ovations and more.”

49 ODI Centuries. An unbreakable record. Broken by an Indian. In India. In a World Cup Semifinal. Doesn’t get better than this! Congratulations Kohli! You deserve 50 standing ovations and more. pic.twitter.com/nQwosBXy9H — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) November 15, 2023

Suniel Shetty appreciated Kohli’s batting performance. On X he wrote “.

@imVkohli will continue to shatter records. @ShreyasIyer15 will grab the headlines. But my captain @ImRo45 Rohit Sharma is THE Man of the Moment.”

.@imVkohli will continue to shatter records. @ShreyasIyer15 will grab the headlines. But my captain @ImRo45 Rohit Sharma is THE Man of the Moment. He sets the match ablaze with his selfless knocks, setting up a stage for the entire team to shine. No milestones, just team… pic.twitter.com/DwJlCNNSve — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) November 15, 2023

After a nail-biting thriller match between India and New Zealand. Now the Indian cricket team would await for its opponent. The team will either face South Africa or Australia head-to-head on November 16, 2023, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. On November 19, 2023, India will be playing the ICC World Cup Finals in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

