Iconic moment for India as Bahubali, RRR fame music composer MM Keeravani to present a new Vande Mataram composition at Republic Day parade

Baahubali and RRR fame music composer MM Keeravani will present a new Vande Mataram composition at the Republic Day parade marking an iconic cultural moment for India.

Republic Day celebrations this year are set to carry a deeper emotional note. A familiar melody that has echoed through generations will return in a new form bringing together history culture and music. This special moment reflects both national pride and artistic excellence, making the upcoming parade even more meaningful for the country.

A historic honour for MM Keeravani

Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani, best known for the Bahubali franchise and RRR, has been chosen to create a fresh musical composition of Vande Mataram for the Republic Day parade. This occasion holds added importance as it marks 150 years of the iconic patriotic song. The composition will be showcased during the grand parade on January 26 making it a once in a lifetime honour for the composer and a proud moment for India.

A Grand Musical Presentation at the parade

The new version of Vande Mataram will be performed by nearly 2,500 artists from across the country. These performers will represent different regions traditions and cultures highlighting India’s unity through music. The presentation has been prepared under the guidance of the Ministry of Culture ensuring that the composition reflects both tradition and contemporary musical expression.

MM Keeravani expressed his gratitude and pride after being entrusted with this responsibility. He shared that composing music for such a historic occasion made him feel deeply honoured. He described the experience as a celebration of India’s spirit and invited citizens to join in the patriotic moment through this musical tribute.

The Globetrotter

Apart from the Republic Day announcement Keeravani has been in the spotlight for his association with the upcoming film Varanasi, helmed by SS Rajamouli. The project stars Mahesh Babu Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. His recent public appearance at the film’s launch event drew massive attention and excitement among fans.

About Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi

During the event Keeravani confirmed that the much awaited film Varanasi is scheduled for a theatrical release in summer 2027. Adding a lighter moment he recreated a popular dialogue from Pokiri with a personal twist which received loud cheers from the audience. The moment quickly went viral highlighting his strong bond with fans.

