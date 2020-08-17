Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case Latest News: There are videos and pictures of a mystery woman who was spotted at Sushant Singh Rajput’s building on the day of his death i.e. June 14. News channel Republic TV had accessed a video that showed a woman dressed in a blue and white striped shirt breaking the barricade and entering the building where SSR used to live. The family members of the actor and security guard failed to recognise the woman. Now, the latest report in Zee News claims that the mystery woman has a connection to the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Also Read - Viral Facebook Post Claims Rhea Chakraborty Sought Help From Mahesh Bhatt For 'Clinically Depressed' Sushant Singh Rajput

As per the report, the mystery woman is none other than Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty's girlfriend Jameela Caluttwala. Jameela was identified by the flip flops she was wearing, on June 14. Sources said that Jameela came to Sushant's home with his other friends Priyanka Khemani and Mahesh Shetty on learning about his death. However, the Mumbai police present at the home didn't allow her to enter SSR's home and she left the place after meeting the house staff.

According to the social media report, Jameela Caluttwala was identified by the flip flops she was wearing on the day of death. In a throwback picture, Jameela was seen in the same slippers posing with Sushant, Rhea, the late actor's friend Samuel Haokip, Rhea's brother Showik.

Meanwhile, the guard revealed that he does not know the identity of the woman as she was wearing a mask and mentioned that she was not a resident of the building. He thought the mystery woman was some relative of Sushant Singh Rajput as the late actor’s relatives were allowed to enter the building. Jameela was seen talking to the house manager clad in the black outfit who was spotted fiddling with a black bag. It is speculated that the man is Dipesh Sawant, one of Sushant’s staff managers.