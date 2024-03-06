Home

‘If And When Aashiqui 3 is Initiated…’: T-Series Releases Official Statement on Its Involvement in Kartik Aaryan’s Film But is it Happening?

Aashiqui, which premiered in 1990, starred Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal, while Aashiqui 2, released in 2013, featured Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

After the massive success of Aashiqui 2 in 2013, fans were eager to see the sequel of the movie. However, to their disappointment, only rumours about the film were doing rounds on the internet until 2022, when Kartik Aaryan revealed that the franchise of the movie is set to make its return on the big screens and he will be featured as the lead. It has been more than 1 year since the news, and no new update about the film has made it to the audience leaving them thinking that the movie is hanging in between. However, on Wednesday, after a lot of speculations, T-series finally put all the rumours to rest after the production house issued a statement and clarified that they are not producing Kartik Aryan’s film Aashiqui 3. The information was given by the trade analyst Taran Adarsh through a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) informing that the T-series is not presently involved in the development or production of Aashiqui 3″.

Taking to X, Taran Adarsh wrote, “If and when Aashiqui 3 is initiated, T-Series and Vishesh Films/Mukesh Bhatt being joint owners in the franchise, shall produce it jointly only. We categorically deny any ongoing rumours suggesting that Aashiqui 3 is being produced under a different title by T-Series. Our proposed film to be directed by Anurag Basu is neither Aashiqui 3 nor part of the Aashiqui franchise.” The statement also added, “We sincerely appreciate the ongoing support and enthusiasm of our fans. Our commitment lies in consistently delivering top-notch content, and we eagerly anticipate future ventures with our esteemed partners.”

‘AASHIQUI’ FRANCHISE: T-SERIES ISSUES CLARIFICATION ON RUMOURS… In an official statement, #TSeries has clarified that it is not presently involved in the development or production of #Aashiqui3. “If and when #Aashiqui3 is initiated, #TSeries and #VisheshFilms / #MukeshBhatt… pic.twitter.com/WtmcEEsybu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2024

A while back, when Shraddha Kapoor appeared for an interview with India.com was asked about the movie and if she is a part of it alongside Kartik Aaryan, to which Shraddha responded ‘is it happening?’ For the unversed, Shraddha Kapoor featured with Aditya Roy Kapur in Aashiquii 2.

Kartik had confirmed Aashiqui 3 with Anurag Basu

In 2022, Kartik Aaryan revealed that the highly loved movie Aashiqui is set to make a comeback with its third part and he will feature in the film as the lead. Sharing the news, Kartik wrote, “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum/ Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3. This one is going to be heart-wrenching!! My First with Basu Da (Anurag Basu).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Meanwhile, during a conversation with the Variety, Kartik Aaryan, revealed that, “The timeless classic Aashiqui is something I grew up watching and working on Aashiqui 3 is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful to collaborate with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways.”

About Aashiqui, its sequel

Aashiqui was first released in 1990, the movie was backed by T-seri4es and Vishesh Films. The movie is helmed by Mahesh Bhatt and Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal played the lead roles in the movie. Later, the franchise of the film made its way to the theatres in 2013 with Aashiqui 2. The movie was helmed by Mohit Suri and featured Aditya Roy Kaput and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The movie turned out to be a massive hit among the audience.

