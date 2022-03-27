Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill appeared on Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty‘s talk show Shape of You lately. She discussed late actor and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla and how she was harassed for enjoying herself after his death on the show. While she refused to discuss her relationship with the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor, she did reveal that he enjoyed seeing her laugh. She also spoke about how she isn’t answerable to anyone about her equation with late actor Sidharth Shukla.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill is The New 'Tauba Tauba' Girl as She Changes Into Many Glamorous Looks in Viral Reel - Watch

Shehnaaz said, "This is the first time I've mentioned it, and it's only because you've asked me to. Otherwise, no matter who says what, I never talk about these topics. Why should I notify anyone about Sidharth's relationship? I don't need to answer anyone, what was my connection with him, what was my relationship with him. I knew how essential he was to me and how essential I was to him. As a result, I won't have to explain myself to anyone."

She further added, "If I get the opportunity to laugh, I will laugh, and I will remain pleased. If I feel like celebrating Diwali, I shall do so. Because smiling is vital to one's well-being. I also try to do it on my own."

Check out the interview here:

For the unaware, when Shehnaaz Gill began sharing dance videos on social media after the demise of Sidharth Shukla, she was mocked for being joyful and enjoying life. Many people have chastised her for moving on with her life. Shehnaaz and Sidharth met on Bigg Boss 13 and became friends almost immediately. Despite the fact that Gill and Shukla were rumoured to be dating, they never spoke about it.

