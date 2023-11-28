Home

Entertainment

IFFI 2023: Catherine Zeta-Jones’s Love For Indian Movies, ‘Children Grew up Watching Om Shanti Om’

IFFI 2023: Catherine Zeta-Jones’s Love For Indian Movies, ‘Children Grew up Watching Om Shanti Om’

Catherine Zeta-Jones declared her admiration for Indian cinema and revealed how her children grew up watch Shah Rukh Khan's film Om Shanti Om

IFFI 2023: Catherine Zeta-Jones's Love For Indian Movies, 'Children Grew up Watching Om Shanti Om'

IFFI 2023: Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, a Hollywood couple, created a splash at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. She immediately mentioned how much she loved Om Shanti Om, starring Shah Rukh Khan when asked which Indian movies were her favourites. She said that one of her all-time favourite movies was The Lunchbox. Talking to the media at the International Film Festival of India in Goa, she said, “I love the country and the people so very much. My children grew up watching ‘Om Shanti Om‘.”

Trending Now

Jones said that there are a number of great movies that she watched so far and she also said that one of her favourite films is ‘The Lunchbox‘. “There are so many great movies that I have been able to watch. A movie that I love is ‘The Lunchbox‘. It was one of my favourite movies and it still is one of my favourite movies of all time. It touched me, it was so well acted, so well directed,” she added.

You may like to read

At the Goa film festival on Monday, the seasoned actor was spotted with Catherine Zeta-Jones and their son Dylan Douglas, posing for photographers. Michael looked great with black pants and a patterned dark blue blazer. Catherine looked amazing in a one-shoulder gown in a light blue colour, worn with stilettos.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones at IFFI 2023 Goa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Her versatility has won her several accolades, including a Tony Award, an Academy Award, and a British Academy Film Award. Zeta-Jones won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her roles as a murdering singer in the musical Chicago (2002) and a spiteful pregnant woman in Traffic (2000), both of which garnered her praise from critics. She starred in four films: Ocean’s Twelve, a comedy called The Terminal, a heist picture called Intolerable Cruelty, and a romantic comedy called No Reservations.

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.