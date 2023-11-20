IFFI 2023: Film Baazar Recommends 10 Gems to Discover- Fiction Shorts and Mid-length Documentary 

Home

The Film Bazaar has finally released the long-awaited list of films suggested for the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Check out the full list of short films and mid-length documentaries.

IFFI 2023: The Film Bazaar has finally released the long-awaited list of films suggested for the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The films are recorded in a variety of languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Marwari, Kannada, and Maori (New Zealand language), and cover a wide range of subjects. These films include fiction-based movies as well as mid-length documentaries.

List of featured films at the IFFI Goa 2023:

Fiction shorts include the following list;

1. Anu (14 minutes), directed by Pulkit Arora (English/Hindi/Maori)

The short film Anu is a story about a widow moving from New Zealand to India and dealing with the relics of her late partner. Faced with a remote disaster, she works her way through her sadness in the unusual setting of quarantine.

2. Roti Koon Banasi or Who Will Bake The Bread (25 minutes), directed by Chandan Singh Shekhawat (Marwari)

The film is set in a rural Rajasthan household and revolves around Santosh, who is trapped in traditional notions of patriarchy and masculinity. The story delves into fundamental patriarchal beliefs and their impact on generations, providing light on societal challenges in Rajasthan.

3. Tuesday’s Women (29 minutes), directed by Imaad Shah (English)

The film mixes together three short stories by Haruki Murakami to show a day in the life of the protagonist, who, having lost his work, muses on his circumstances. The film seeks to reproduce the famed Japanese author’s speed, tone, and storytelling technique inside an Indian environment.

Giddh (25 minutes), directed by Manish Saini (Hindi)

The plight of an old guy struggling to make ends meet yet unable to save his dying friend. Faced with few resources, he discovers an unlikely way of survival, sparking an internal conflict between desperation and guilt.

5. Gopi (14 minutes), directed by Nishanth Gurumurthy (Kannada)

Gopi Siddi, a middle-aged belonging to the Siddi community, confronts solitude, social standing, and environmental disaster in her pursuit of self-publishing her stories.

6. Iron Women of Manipur (26 minutes), directed by Haoban Paban Kumar (Manipuri/English)

An ode to sporting luminaries Kunjarani Devi, Anita Chanu, and Mirabai Chanu, who have made important contributions to women’s sports growth in India.

Here is the list of Mid-Length Documentaries

Below are the following mid-length documentaries to feature at IFFI;

1. Where My Grandmother Lives (51 minutes), directed by Tasmiah Afrin Mou (Bengali)

Mou explores her beloved Nanu’s residence, recording the life of the 100-year-old Nanu who lives alone in her memory-filled home. The film examines family ponds, memories, and the turmoil around the sale of a pond for “development.”

2. Ladakh 470 (38 minutes), directed by Shivam Singh Rajput (Hindi/English)

Sufiya Runner’s audacious marathon, racing 470 kilometers from Siachen base camp to the Kargil war memorial to honor Indian army battle heroes of the Kargil conflict, is chronicled.

3. The Exile (Horror) (82 minutes), directed by Samman Roy (Bengali)

Follows Gouranga, a young man from a Bengali hamlet who is grieving the loss of his wife, on a trip to confront his demons and debunk rural superstitions.

4. Return Of The Jungle (Animation) (105 minutes), directed by Vaibhav Kumaresh (Hindi)

Mihir and his pals overcome hurdles set by a school bully with the assistance of their wise grandfather, Thatha, and his tales from India’s ancient forests, resulting in an uplifting and nostalgic Indian animated family entertainer.

