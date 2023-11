IFFI 2023: Indian  Panorama Shortlists 25 Feature Films and 20 Non-Feature Films 

Home

IFFI 2023: The shortlisted films will be screened at the 54th IFFI, which will take place in Goa from November 20 to November 28, 2023. Check out the full list of movies.

IFFI 2023: The Indian Panorama section of the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has selected 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films. This year’s IFFI, which will be held in Goa from November 20th to November 28th, promises a unique cinematic experience. Aattam in Malayalam, Ardhangini in Bengali, Dhai Aakhar in Hindi, and Kantara in Kannada are among the films shown. Non-feature films include 1947: Brexit India in English, Baasan in Hindi, and Utsavmurti in Marathi.

According to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Aattam will be the opening feature film, while Andro Dreams in Manipuri will be the opening non-feature film. The National Film Development Corporation organizes the Indian Panorama, which attempts to curate films that demonstrate cinematic, thematic, and artistic brilliance while complying with the stated regulations and processes.

Feature films Shortlisted in the Indian Panorama 2023 are;

Film: Aaraariraaro (Kannada) Director: Sandeep Kumar V

Film: Aattam (Malayalam) Director: Anand Ekarshi

Film: Ardhangini (Bengali) Director: Kaushik Ganguly

Film: Deep Fridge (Bengali) Director: Arjun Dutta

Film: Dhai Aakhar (Hindi) Director: Praveen Arora

Film: Iratta (Malayalam) Director: Rohit MG Krishnan

Film: Kaadhal Enbathu Pothu Udamai (Tamil) Director: Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan

Film: Kaathal (Malayalam) Director: Jeo Baby

Film: Kantara (Kannada) Director: Rishab Shetty

Film: Malikappuram (Malayalam) Director: Vishnu Sasi Shankar

Film: Mandali (Hindi) Director: Rakesh Chaturvedi Om

Film: Mirbeen (Karbi) Director: Mridul Gupta

Film: Neela Nira Sooriyan (Tamil) Director: Samyuktha Vijayan

Film: Nna Thaan Case Kodu (Malayalam) Director: Ratheesh Balakrishna Poduval

Film: Pookkaalam (Malayalam) Director: Ganeshraj

Film: Rabindra Kabya Rahasya (Bengali) Director: Sayantan Ghosal

Film: Sanaa (Hindi) Director: Sudhanshu Saria

Film: The Vaccine War (Hindi) Director: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri

Film: Vadh (Hindi) Director: Jaspal Singh Sandhu

Film: Viduthalai Part 1 (Tamil) Director: Vetri Maaran

Mainstream Cinema Film: 2018-Everyone Is A Hero (Malayalam) Director: Jude Anthany Joseph

Film: Gulmohar (Hindi) Director: Rahul V Chittella

Film: Ponniyin Selvan Part – 2 (Tamil) Director: Mani Ratnam

Film: Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (Hindi) Director: Apoorv Singh Karki

Film: The Kerala Story (Hindi) Director: Sudipto Sen

Non-Feature films:

Film: 1947: Brexit India(English) Director: Sanjivan Lal

Film: Andro Dreams (Manipuri) Director: Longjam Meena Devi

Film: Baasan (Hindi) Director: Jitank Singh Gurjar

Film: Back To The Future (English) Director: M.S. Bisht

Film: Baruar Xongxar (Assamese) Director: Utpal Borpujari

Film: Behrupiya (Hindi) Director: Bhasker Vishwanathan

Film: Bhangaar (Marathi) Director: Sumira Roy

Film: Nansei Nilam (Changing Landscape) (Tamil) Director: Pravin Selvam

Film: Chupi Roh (Dogri) Director: Disha Bhardwaj

Film: Giddh (The Scavenger) (Hindi) Director: Manish Saini

Film: Kathabor (Assamese) Director: Keshar Jyoti Das

Film: Lachit (The Warrior) (Assamese) Director: Parthasarathi Mahanta

Film: Last Meet (Manipuri) Director: Waribam Dorendra Singh

Film: Life In Loom (Hindi, Tamil, Assamese, Bengali, English) Director: Edmond Ranson

Film: Mau: The Spirit Dreams Of Cheraw (Mirzo) Director: Shilpika Bordoloi

Film: Pradakshina (Marathi) Director: Prathamesh Mahale

Film: Sadabahar (Konkani) Director: Suyash Kamat

Film: Sri Rudram (Malayalam) Director: Ananda Jyothi

Film: The Sea & Seven Villages (Oriya) Director: Himansu Sekhar Khatua

Film: Utsavmurti (Marathi) Director: Abhijeet Arvind Dalvi

