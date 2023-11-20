Home

IFFI 2023: Michael Douglas To Be Honoured with Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award

Douglas is mostly recognized for his roles in films such as Wall Street, Fatal Attraction and more Union minister Anurag Thakur confirmed Michael Douglas to be given the Satyajit Ray lifetime achievement award.

IFFI 2023:The famous Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award will be presented to renowned Hollywood actor and producer Michael Douglas during the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur announced on October 13, 2023.

Anurag on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote “I’m delighted to announce that Michael Douglas, the distinguished Hollywood actor, and producer, will be honoured with the prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the 54th International Film Festival Goa. His strong affection for our nation is widely known, and we look forward to welcoming him, Catherine Zeta Jones, and their son to the most prestigious Film Festival in South Asia, #IFFI54!! “A warm welcome to Bharat and @IFFIGoa.”

I’m delighted to announce that Michael Douglas, the distinguished Hollywood Actor and Producer, will be honoured with the prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the 54th International Film Festival Goa. His deep love for our country, 🇮🇳, is well known,… — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) October 13, 2023

Douglas is mostly recognized for his roles in films such as Wall Street, Fatal Attraction, The China Syndrome, The American President, Basic Instinct, and Ant-Man. Douglas along with his wife Catherine Zeta Jones, and their son will attend this year’s film festival, confirmed to Anurag Thakur. Meanwhile, the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) has opened submissions for Indian films in both feature and non-feature categories to be presented as part of the IFFI’s Indian Panorama segment. The International Film Festival of India 2023 will be held from November 20 to November 28, 2023.

