Home

Entertainment

IFFI 2023: Philippine Director Brillante Mendoza Explains ‘Filmmaking a Medium of Truthful Storytelling’

IFFI 2023: Philippine Director Brillante Mendoza Explains ‘Filmmaking a Medium of Truthful Storytelling’

The renowned modern Filipino director Brillante Mendoza gave a masterclass on Wednesday at IFFI Goa 2023. Here's what he had to say...

IFFI 2023 Philippine Director Brillante Mendoza Explains Filmmaking a Medium of Truthful Storytelling

IFFI 2023: The 54th International Film Festival of India is underway in Goa with lots happening Philippine director Brillante Mendoza took his time to explain the art of film-making is to say truthful stories. Movies are regarded as a director’s medium. However, various directors operate in different ways when it comes to coming up with ideas, crafting a story, setting the scene, collaborating with actors, utilizing visual language, handling sound, and managing performers. The renowned modern Filipino director Brillante Mendoza gave a masterclass on Wednesday at IFFI Goa 2023.

Trending Now

Celebrated Filipino filmmaker and producer Brillante Mendoza is regarded as a cinematic legend. Being the first Filipino he created a history to win the Best Director prize at Cannes in 2009 for Kinatay . In 2014, Mendoza was also awarded the esteemed title of “Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Arts et Lettres” by France.

You may like to read

His adventure started in 2005 when he won the Golden Leopard at Locarno with Masahista. Resbak is currently available on Amazon Prime. His most recent works, such as Amo on Netflix and Gensan Punch on HBC GO, have retained his international acclaim. The impact of Mendoza goes much beyond Philippine boundaries.

As part of the Masterclass, a behind-the-scenes look into Ma’Rosa was shown, and the director answered some questions after that. Mendoza stated that he makes movies for the public and lets them define what he does.

Brillante Mendoza said, “The power of storytelling is when a person connects with a film; it becomes a part of their life,” he stated at the Masterclass. He had a special message for aspiring filmmakers: “You have to identify as filmmakers and be true to your trade. It won’t be simple at all. Filmmaking is a dedication to telling true tales as much as a passion.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.