IFFI 2023: Prasoon Joshi on 75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow, ‘Storytellers From Different Parts…’

Odh, a refreshing short film on Goa's eroding beach boundaries, gets the best film prize at the 54th International Film Festival of India in '75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow' (CMOT) ceremony.

The goal of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which will celebrate its 54th edition in 2023, is to inspire creative minds. This has also been reflected in the release of the 75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow names, which is happening for the third time. CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi, also a leading poet-lyricist recently spoke with ScreenBox on the International Film Festival of India’s (IFFI) ’75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’ film challenge in Goa.

Joshi spoke to the portal and said, “We started CMT for the first time in the 75th year of India’s independence. As I said, it’s the Prime Minister’s vision which was coming everywhere in the 75th year, a lot of things, a lot of activities for that around the nation. That’s when we felt why not implement it at IFFI too. Hence, we reached out to young filmmakers (sic).”

“Unless you get storytellers from different parts of our country, you would not see the true diversity being represented. Otherwise, it will become very linear and people who get an opportunity, who live in cities will make films. So I think we should make sure that we reach out to the, to the grassroot and let them know about the platforms (sic),” he added.

For those who are unaware, at IFFI 54, about seventy-five young creative talents from all across India had to take on the task of creating a short film in only 48 hours. ‘Odh’ was awarded the best film prize at the 54th IFFI’s ’75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’ event. 19 distinct Indian States and Union Territories—Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal—are represented among the participants. The grand jury and selection jury panels, which are made up of notable individuals, have chosen them.

Prasoon Joshi also discussed the first time he watched ‘Guide‘ and the impression the movie had on him. He said, “When I was a child, I think films like Guide were impactful. I’m happy that it is in the restoration of Indian classics at IFFI 2023. Another film ‘Bicycle Thief’ was important too. See, we used to watch films on Doordarshan. On Saturdays, we got to watch regional films (sic).”

“Our exposure to world cinema came from Russia and locally, of course, whichever films were released. But I think Doordarshan in our growing up years played a very important role in us getting exposure to good cinema (sic),” Prasoon Joshi concluded.

