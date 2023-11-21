Home

Entertainment

IFFI 2023: Shahid Kapoor Slips and Fall During His Stage Performance, Watch Viral Video

IFFI 2023: Shahid Kapoor Slips and Fall During His Stage Performance, Watch Viral Video

Shahid Kapoor caught everyone's attention with his dance, this is what happened towards the end of his performance. Watch video

IFFI 2023: Shahid Kapoor Slips and Falls During His Performance- Watch Video Goes Viral

IFFI 2023: The 54th edition of IFFI took place on November 20, Monday with several performances lined up at the film festival. What caught the attention of the viewers was actor Shahid Kapoor‘s performance on the stage. During one of his acts, he slipped and fell towards the end of the performance. But, what impressed us was he quickly got up to continue the steps. The gala was attended by prominent Bollywood celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Sunny Deol, and Karan Johar among others who made their presence at the international film festival. Actor Shahid Kapoor slayed with his electrifying performance on the stage.

Trending Now

Shahid Kapoor nailed it with his swag-styled entry riding a bike to the background music of “Wanna wow wow” from his blockbuster hit movie Kabir Singh. The actor was seen wearing a dashing black outfit paired with black sunglasses. Shahid’s cool vibes exuded in his dancing moves as he performed to ‘Mauja he Mauja’ to ‘Dhating Naach’ and ‘Shaam Shaandaar’.

You may like to read

Shahid Kapoor Falls At 54th IFFI Opening Ceremony-Watch Video

The video that went viral, showed Shahid Kapoor dancing with his full heart and soul along with the fellow dance group. The energetic dance moves surprised the social media users as they were in ‘aww’ of his spirit. Although it was an embarrassing moment for him, the actor didn’t let the fall ruin his performance.

Fans on social media were quick to react to the incident. While others showed concerns that the star accidentally slipped and fell. The Kabir Singh star didn’t let his vibe down and blew kisses to his fans with a smile on his face with his electrifying dance moves. On Twitter, one of the users wrote, “Hope he wasn’t hurt at the end”. Another one said, “This has motivated me as a dancer”. The third user gave slow claps to Shahid Kapoor with the emojis.

Watch the video below!

Watch this space for more updates on Shahid Kapoor.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.