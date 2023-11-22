Home

IFFI 2023: Stuart Gatt Says ‘Catching Dust’ is A Film About Understanding Human Psychology

The premiere of short film Catching Dust, is being directed by British filmmaker Stuart Gatt. It is the director's maiden film to be screened at IFFI. Look at what Stuart Gatt had to say...

IFFI 2023: The 54th International Film Festival of India got off to a great start with the premiere of a short film Catching Dust, directed by British filmmaker Stuart Gatt. It was the director’s maiden film to be screened at IFFI. During an engagement at the Film Festival on Tuesday, Stuart Gatt stressed on the aspect of beauty and understanding the universality of human emotions. During the inauguration of the film alongside the director, co-producers of the film Mark David and Jonathan Katz of the film delved into a deeper understanding of the film.

Stuart Gatt’s Understanding of Human Psychology

Stuart Gatt emphasised the film’s tendency to explore human emotions, he expressed the important features of universal emotions where a Texas narrative connects universally. The film director also mentioned that Catching Dust is a collaboration between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Spain. It also shows Gatt’s shift from making short films on current social issues to his first long-featured film.

When asked why Stuart Gatt chose to portray a dark subject for his debut film. He stated that he liked to investigate the darker aspects of the human mind. He observed that American films frequently expressed delightful emotions. Stuart added, ‘human lives contained hardships and a range of emotions’, which may have been influenced by his childhood.

One of the co-producers of the film Mark David applauded and expressed admiration for the character’s growth throughout the story. He further emphasised the positive relationship he shared with Stuart from their previous short film collaboration. Another producer, Jonathan Katz, expressed his enthusiasm for the script, complimenting the characters and language as it was the quality that helped the picture come together in a single frame.

Catching Dust Movie Plot

Catching Dust is a 96-minute desert drama set in the remote area of Texas Big Bend. Geena and her criminal husband, Clyde, take refuge in a lone trailer on an abandoned commune. As Geena tries to quit Clyde’s dominating behaviour, the entrance of a couple from New York in another trailer itself offers unexpected twists and turns. Despite the hazards faced by Geena she persuades Clyde to let him stay, a decision that has disastrous consequences for everyone involved.

