IFFI 2023: Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Gandhi Talks’ is The First Silent Film Screened At The Festival

Silence Roars: 'Gandhi Talks' Dominates 54th IFFI Goa Gala Premieres as the First Silent Film, Cast Shares Riveting Experience!

Zee Studios’ Gandhi Talks, the groundbreaking silent film with AR Rahman’s musical genius, directed by Kishor P Belekar, made history as the first silent movie screened at the 54th IFFI Goa on November 21st. Featuring a stellar cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aravind Swami, and Siddharth Jadhav, the film promises an enchanting journey into the silent cinema era. ‘Gandhi Talks’ reflects Zee Studios’ commitment to diverse and impactful storytelling at the 54th IFFI Goa 2023.

When reflecting on Gandhi Talks post-screening at IFFI Goa, AR Rahman expressed, “This movie is a gift to the composer. Kishor maintained his integrity, recognizing my creative role, and allowing me the freedom to score. I enjoyed the process, creatively reshaping whenever needed. This film is my showreel,” highlighting the enriching soundtrack experience.

Vijay Sethupathi, discussing the IFFI premiere, shared, “The story traces a character’s evolution from seeking justice to discovering the ‘Gandhi’ within. It was a challenging project, and I aimed to embody Kishore’s vision. I chose it for its universal appeal, transcending religion and language barriers due to its silent nature. As an actor, I strive to justify my role.”

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, remarked, “Eliminating dialogues was an intriguing concept. With talents on board and A.R. Rahman’s involvement, it became a solid mainstream project. The first silent movie in five languages, with distinct lyrics. We are glad its selected at one of the most prestigious International Film Festival in our country i.e IFFI and we can’t wait for the rest of the world to see it”

Director Kishor P Belekar acknowledged the unwavering support of Puneet Goenka and Shariq Patel, emphasizing, “They were very supportive right from the beginning. Without them, this project wouldn’t be possible.”

In 2023, Zee Studios achieved blockbuster success with ‘Gadar 2,’ ’12th Fail,’ ‘Aatmapamphlet,’ and ‘Vaalvi,’ alongside acclaimed international premieres like ‘Berlin,’ ‘Kennedy,’ and ‘Joram.’ ‘Gandhi Talks’ adds another milestone to their impressive lineup for the upcoming year.

