Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan at IIFA 2022: Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always succeeded to captivate us with her striking wardrobe choices. She’d done it before, and now she’d done it again! At the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan walked the red carpet together. At the event, the couple wore matching black outfits and walked hand-in-hand. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s amazing beauty never ceases to astound us. She was photographed on the green carpet in Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2022, wearing a black embroidered suit. The Bollywood diva looked lovely as always in a black Rohit Bal gown with floral details, while Abhishek Bachchan looked dashing in a black tux with glasses.Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Salary Receipt From 1992 Goes Viral, Here’s How Much She Earned Per Modelling Shoot

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek walk hand-in-hand on IIFA:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns on Her Mystical Charm in Pastel-Pink Shimmery Gown With Indian Designer on Day 3

Abhishek Bachchan grooves with his wife and daughter Aaradhya!

Abhishek is seen hyping up the crowd in a video shared on social media. He walks up to where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seated and she joins him for an unexpected dance. With Aishwarya’s appearance, Abhishek’s energetic performance became even more enthralling. Aaradhya, the couple’s daughter, also joined them at the awards presentation for a lovely family moment. Also Read - Aaradhya Video Chats with Eva Longoria's Son at Cannes 2022 While Mom Aishwarya Asks 'What's Your Name Handsome' - Watch Viral Video

Watch Abhishek dance at IIFA 2022:

As photos from the event began to surface on the internet, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan emerged as one of their most ardent supporters, praising them twice on Twitter. Once he retweeted a picture by IIFA and wrote ‘Smashing,’ and in another picture, he agreed with the user when he complimented Mr. and Mrs. Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan hails Abhishek and Aishwarya on IIFA:

yes yes yes 👏 https://t.co/xbgQtgj80s — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 4, 2022

What do you think about Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s IIFA 2022 look? Let us know