Ananya Panday on IIFA 2022: It’s finally time for the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA Awards) 2022! The event took place in Abu Dhabi and panned out to be a lavish fashion show. On Saturday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Nargis Fakhri, Arshad Warsi, and Arjun Rampal attended IIFA 2002 in Abu Dhabi. Actor Ananya Panday was one of the first people to walk the green carpet. She arrived dressed in a white saree designed by Manish Malhotra.Also Read - IIFA 2022: Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Among Others Rock at The Green Carpet - See Pics

Manish Malhotra designed a dazzling white saree for the Student Of The Year 2 fame. Ananya was dressed in a glittery saree with sequined highlights and tone-on-tone embroidery. She wore it with a plunging neckline sleeveless blouse. She kept her accessories to a minimum and allowed her Manish Malhotra saree to speak for itself. She wore little pair of earrings to finish off her look. Her hair was left open and ended in gentle waves. Her appearance was completed by kohl-rimmed eyes, sculpted brows, pink lips, and a gleaming highlighter. Also Read - Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday & Others Pump Up The Excitement Over IIFA 2022

Ananya Panday shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned them, “My first sari moment and it has to be in my fave @manishmalhotra05 for @iifa (sic).” Also Read - Farah Khan Reveals Having a Crush on Chunky Panday, Thanks His Wife Bhavna For Marrying The Actor

Ananya Panday on IIFA Rock 2022:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Fans swooned over Ananya Panday’s look for the IIFA 2022. They dropped heart and fire emojis on her Instagram post. One of the users wrote, ” You are an extremely exceptional, a completely beautiful, a so hot attractive, and utterly pleasant lady. big fan always.” Another user called her queen. Cheering from the film fraternity were designer Manish Malhotra, her mother Bhavana Panday, and actors Raveena Tandon and Sophie Choudry.

On Friday, filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder and actor Aparshakti Khurana presented IIFA Rocks, while the major night will be hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul. After a two-year postponement due to the pandemic scenario, the IIFA 2022 is finally taking place. The stage is set for a magnificent, star-studded evening filled with entertainment, performances, and awards, among other things.

Watch this space for more updates on Ananya Panday!