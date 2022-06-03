IIFA 2022: IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) is finally back as a grand event after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The international Indian film awards ceremony is known for its exotic foreign locales adding up to the glitz and glamour. Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shahid Kapoor, and others have already flown to Abu Dhabi since the award ceremony will go on for two days, June 3 and 4. An IIFA Weekend Press Conference took place on June 2. The venue is Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. This year marks the 22nd IIFA Awards. The first IIFA took place in London.Also Read - Hotness Overload! Sara Ali Khan Looks 'Chaka Chak' in Black Tulle Dress at IIFA Awards 2022-Pics

IIFA Hosts And Performers

The IIFA Rocks event on June 3 will see Farah Khan and Aparshakti Khurana turn emcees. While the main event on June 4 will be hosted by Salman Khan, Ritesh Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul. The starry affair will witness a line-up of performances byAbhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi. Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Dhvani Bhanushali, Asees Kaur and Ash King will perform at the IIFA Rocks event.

IIFA Attendees