Jacqueline Fernandez on IIFA Awards 2022: Many famous personalities from the film business, including Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and others walked the green carpet set in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) Awards 2022. This star-studded lineup also included actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who raised the mercury and walked the green carpet in an edgy metallic one-shoulder gown.Also Read - IIFA 2022: Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Among Others Rock at The Green Carpet - See Pics

For the IIFA Awards 2022, Jacqueline wore a one-shoulder gown. Her outfit is made up of two metallic shades – silver and gold. It has a bodycon silhouette, a thigh-high slit in the front, raised detail on the shoulder, a long sleeve, and a floor-grazing fringe, as well as infinite tassels, beads, spikes, and sequinned embellishments, which are done on a nude backdrop. She completed her look with minimal accessories and makeup, letting her silver gown shine. Jacqueline completed the look with a pair of studded clear pumps and small silver earrings. She went for side-parted open wavy hair with a chocolate brown lip tint and glowing complexion for the glitz. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez is a Vision to Sore Eyes in Her Cream White Saree And Gajra - See Beautiful Pics

Jacqueline Fernandez’s IIFA 2022 look:

Fans flooded Jacqueline Fernandez’s IIFA 2022 look with fire emojis while others mercilessly trolled her for a nude backdrop with spiky and sequinned embellishments. One of the users asked her, “bethegi kaise?” Another user said, “Y jacqueline wearing Christmas decorations anything they wear on a name of fashion…” Netizens also compared her fringe and tassel details to that bird.

Meanwhile, the IIFA Awards 2022 will take place from June 2 to 4 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The awards drew a large number of celebrities to the country.

What do you think about Jacqueline Fernandez’s edgy-metallic look for IIFA 2022?