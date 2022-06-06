A picture of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actor Abhishek Bachchan sitting just one seat apart at the recently-concluded 22nd edition of IIFA awards 2022 has taken over the internet. The picture shared on the IIFA Instagram handle, shows Salman and Abhishek sitting with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, who heads the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Social Development, at the main award ceremony held on Saturday night.Also Read - Salman Khan: Net Worth, Monthly Income, Property Details And Everything You Need to Know

In the image, the two actors are seen having a deep conversation with Sheikh Nahyan as they got photographed sitting in the front row.

Fans could not seem to control their excitement on seeing the two actors together.

A user wrote: “Good to see them together… Matured people.”

Another wrote: “Abhishek and Salman in one frame.”

One fan however, called it an ‘awkward moment’. “Ye to kuchh alag sa lg rha h salman and abhishek together is rare (this looks different as Salman and Abhishek together is a rare thing).” One more commented, “Dmmmmmm,” with several heart emoticons.

Both the actors looked dapper, while Salman Khan wore a blue-black suit paired with a black shirt. Abhishek wore a white shirt-grey trousers and black velvet blazer and a bowtie for the event. Earlier, Abhishek walked the green carpet with Aishwarya Rai. The power couple of Bollywood were twinning in black as Aishwarya chose an anarkali-kurta and skirt for the event.

With inputs from IANS