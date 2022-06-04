IIFA 2022 Green Carpet: The first night of the two-day International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards weekend began off on June 3 with a fashion and music extravaganza drawing all eyes to Abu Dhabi. Celebrities gathered for the musical spectacle IIFA Rocks 2022 on Friday, ahead of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) event on Saturday. Among those seen arriving for IIFA Rocks were actors Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Neha Kakkar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia Deshmukh.Also Read - Hotness Overload! Sara Ali Khan Looks 'Chaka Chak' in Black Tulle Dress at IIFA Awards 2022-Pics

Take a glimpse at IIFA Rocks night’s green carpet:

Others in attendance were Urvashi Rautela, AR Rahman, Gauahar Khan, Maniesh Paul, Sharvari Wagh, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Fardeen Khan, Honey Singh will attend the event at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island over the next two days. On Friday, there was a music and fashion night called IIFA Rocks, followed by the grand award ceremony on Saturday.

