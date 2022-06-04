Shahid Kapoor-Nora Fatehi Dance on IIFA 2022: Actors Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi, and other celebrities have arrived in Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2022. The IIFA has already begun with a musical extravaganza, so there’s a lot of anticipation in the air. Several behind-the-scenes photos and videos of celebs from Abu Dhabi have recently surfaced on social media, piquing netizens’ attention. A video starring Shahid and model-actor Nora Fatehi was shared on social media on Friday. The actor is seen in the video teaching Nora some dance moves.Also Read - Hotness Overload! Sara Ali Khan Looks 'Chaka Chak' in Black Tulle Dress at IIFA Awards 2022-Pics

The IIFA 2022 stage will witness Shahid Kapoor adding his swag and flaunting his exceptional dance moves. Nora Fatehi, on the other hand, will set the stage on fire with her hot dance moves. The Dilbar girl can be seen learning some dance steps from Shahid Kapoor in a video shared by a paparazzo account. He can be heard saying that he won't let her fall while someone from the crew can be heard saying, 'Let her fall.' The Jersey actor also performs the hook step from Nora Fatehi's Haye Garmi song.

Watch Shahid Kapoor-Nora Fatehi’s BTS dance video:

Fans flooded the viral video with fire and heart emojis. They are excited to witness spectacular dancers on the IIFA stage. One of the users wrote, “Nora X Shahid in one Frame ! can’t wait.” Another user said, “ommggggg they are amazing together.” Shahid’s fans teased him and tagged Mira Rajput in the post saying, “See this, Mira. Abu Dhabi mein yeh ho raha hai.”

Despite the fact that Shahid Kapoor and Nora Fatehi have yet to work together on a film, they were seen dancing and having a good time during the rehearsals for IIFA 2022 award night. Meanwhile, the Kabir Singh actor will pay tribute to the late music composer Bappi Lahiri at IIFA 2022. Shahid provided details about the unique performance during the IIFA 2022 press conference on Thursday.

Watch this space for more updates on IIFA 2022!