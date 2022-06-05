IIFA Awards 2022: The IIFA Awards 2022 were held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff, Nora Fatehi, and others were among the Bollywood celebs that attended the gala event. In the midst of Bollywood stars putting on spectacular performances and setting the stage on fire, the winners took home the prestigious trophy in various categories.Also Read - From Sara Ali Khan to Nora Fatehi, A Look Into Who Wore What At IIFA Awards 2022

Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, also won the most accolades at IIFA 2022. Actors Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon were named Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively, for their roles in Sardar Udham and Mimi. Also Read - Hotness Overload! Sara Ali Khan Looks 'Chaka Chak' in Black Tulle Dress at IIFA Awards 2022-Pics

Check below the complete list of winners at the IIFA Awards 2022:

Playback Singer Male: Jubin Nautiyal for Raataan Lambiyan

Playback Singer Female: Asees Kaur for Raataan Lambiyan

Best Lyrics: Kausar Munir for the song Lehra Do in 83 movie

Music Direction: AR Rahman and Shershaah composers Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak, Jaani

Best Debut Male: Ahan Shetty for Tadap

Best Debut Female: Sharvari Wagh for Bunty Aur Babli 2

Best Story Original: Anurag Basu for Ludo

Best Story Adapted: 83

Best Performance in a Supporting Role Male: Pankaj Tripathi for Ludo

Best Performance in a Supporting Role Female: Sai Tamhankar for Mimi

Leading Role Male: Vicky Kaushal for Sardar Udham

Leading Role Female: Kriti Sanon for Mimi

Best Direction: Vishnu Varadhan for Shershaah

Best Picture: Shershaah Also Read - IIFA 2022: Shahid Kapoor And Nora Fatehi’s BTS Dance Video Goes Viral, Fans Tag Mira Rajput - Watch Video

There were several spectacular performances by actors Sara Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Nora Fatehi, making it a time of much festivity and enjoyment. Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul hosted the IIFA Awards 2022 night.

Watch this space for more updates!