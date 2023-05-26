Home

IIFA 2023 Kickstarts With Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal And Others, See Pics From Press Conference

IIFA 2023: The pre-event saw Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal in a completely fun mood. They will host the main award night on May 27. See pics

Abu Dhabi: No film award ceremony attracts as much glitz and glamour as the IIFA does. The 23rd edition of the prestigious award show is currently taking place in Abu Dhabi and the capital of the United Arab Emirates has been gripped in Bollywood fever. On Thursday, B-town members including Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Farah Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi kick-started the IIFA 2023 journey with a press conference.

The pre-event saw Abhishek and Vicky in a completely fun mood. Abhishek and Vicky will host the main award night on May 27.

IIFA Rocks’ hosts Farah Khan and RajKummar Rao also came on stage and expressed their happiness.

Farah said, “IIFA is a real example of a worldwide phenomenon that not only recognises and honours the excellence of Indian cinema on a global scale but also offers the entire film industry a terrific opportunity. Personally, I am overjoyed to host IIFA Rocks once again.” “I think that I am IIFA’s biggest fan. Together with Farah Khan, I am incredibly honoured and thrilled to co-host IIFA Rocks. The prospect of having fun and making memories excites me. It’s going to be a blast,” RajKummar added.

Salman Khan arrived a little late to the press conference. However, he stole the attention with his swag.

The mega celebrations will start today with Sobha IIFA Rocks hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Rajkummar Rao and will feature performances by Amit Trivedi, along with several popular singers, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya and Sukhbir Singh. The most highly awaited special addition this year to the Sobha IIFA Rocks is the premiere of an exclusive showcase by leading celebrity designer, Manish Malhotra, who is celebrating 25 years in the fashion industry.

IIFA Awards will take place on 27th May and will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal along with electrifying performances by Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh.

(With inputs from ANI)

