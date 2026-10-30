IIFA Awards 2026 winners list: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar, Aneet Padda, and Rasha Thadani take home top honours

The IIFA Awards 2026 winners have been announced, with Dhurandhar leading the tally. From Ranveer Singh and Aneet Padda to Aryan Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, here is the complete list of winners.

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IIFA Awards 2026 winners list (PC: Instagram)

The 26th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards have always been an important occasion for celebrating the best of Indian cinema. From popular performances and memorable films to music and technical achievements, the awards recognise talent across different areas of the entertainment industry. The 2026 winners have now been announced, bringing several familiar faces into the spotlight. This year’s winners include some of Bollywood’s biggest stars, along with actors and filmmakers who made a strong impression with their recent projects. Here is a look at the complete IIFA Awards 2026 winners list.

IIFA Awards 2026 popular category winners list

Dhurandhar emerged as the biggest winner at the 26th edition of the IIFA Awards 2026, taking home 12 awards across popular and technical categories. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, received recognition for its performances and filmmaking.

Ranveer Singh won Best Actor for Dhurandhar, while Aneet Padda received Best Actress for her performance in Saiyaara. Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt also won acting honours for their performances in Dhurandhar. Here is the list of winners in the popular categories for IIFA Awards 2026:

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Best Picture: Dhurandhar

Best International Film: Avatar: Fire & Ash

Best Director: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best Actor (Leading Role): Ranveer Singh – Dhurandhar

Best Actress (Leading Role): Aneet Padda – Saiyaara

Best Actor (Supporting Role): Sanjay Dutt – Dhurandhar

Best Actress (Supporting Role): Huma Qureshi – Jolly LLB 3

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Akshaye Khanna – Dhurandhar

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Best Music Direction: Shashwat Sachdev – Dhurandhar

Best Original Story: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best Adapted Story: Basharat Peer, Sumit Roy and Neeraj Ghaywan – Homebound

Best Lyrics: Irshad Kamil – Saiyaara

Best Male Playback Singer: Faheem Abdullah – Saiyaara

Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal – Saiyaara (Reprise – Female)

IIFA Awards 2026 debut and t echnical category winners

Apart from the major acting and film awards, several technicians and emerging performers were recognised this year. Chhaava also secured multiple honours, including awards for its background score, sound mixing and visual effects.

Ahaan Panday and Rasha Thadani, who made their mark with Saiyaara and Azaad respectively, won the male and female debut awards. The technical and debut winners of IIFA Awards 2026 are:

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Best Male Debut: Ahaan Panday – Saiyaara

Best Female Debut: Rasha Thadani – Azaad

Best Cinematography: Vikash Nowlakha – Dhurandhar

Best Screenplay: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best Dialogues: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

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Best Editing: Shivkumar V. Panicker – Dhurandhar

Best Choreography: Bosco Leslie Martis – Aavan Jaavan (War 2)

Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Chatterjee – Dhurandhar

Best Sound Mixing: Alok De – Chhaava

Best Background Score: A.R. Rahman – Chhaava

Best Visual Effects: Assemblage Entertainment and Redefine – Chhaava

IIFA Awards 2026 digital film winners list

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Best Picture: Baramulla

Best Original Story: Baramulla

Best Direction: Karan Tejpal – Stolen

Best Leading Actor: Abhishek Banerjee – Stolen

Best Leading Actress: Sanya Malhotra – Mrs

Best Supporting Actor: Avinash Tiwary – The Mehta Boys

Best Supporting Actress: Monika Panwar – Nishaanchi 2

IIFA Awards 2026 digital series winners list

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Best Series: The Ba**ds of Bollywood

Best Direction: Aryan Khan – The Ba**ds of Bollywood

Best Leading Actor: Jaideep Ahlawat – Paatal Lok 2

Best Leading Actress: Tillotama Shome – Paatal Lok 2

Best Supporting Actor: Raghav Juyal – The Ba**ds of Bollywood

Best Supporting Actress: Anya Singh – The Ba**ds of Bollywood

Best Original Story: Paatal Lok 2

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Best Docuseries/Docufilm: The Roshans

Best Reality/Non-Scripted Show: The Traitors

Best Title Track: Ujwal Gupta – The Ba**ds of Bollywood

The IIFA Awards 2026 celebrated outstanding talent across Indian cinema and digital entertainment, with Dhurandhar emerging as the biggest winner, while Saiyaara and Chhaava also secured major honours. The awards recognised remarkable performances, filmmaking excellence and emerging talent across the industry