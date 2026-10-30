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  • IIFA Awards 2026 winners list: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar, Aneet Padda, and Rasha Thadani take home top honours

IIFA Awards 2026 winners list: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar, Aneet Padda, and Rasha Thadani take home top honours

The IIFA Awards 2026 winners have been announced, with Dhurandhar leading the tally. From Ranveer Singh and Aneet Padda to Aryan Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, here is the complete list of winners.

Edited by: Alice Topno
Published: October 30, 2026, 8:57 PM IST
IIFA Awards 2026 winners list: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar, Aneet Padda, and Rasha Thadani take home top honours
IIFA Awards 2026 winners list (PC: Instagram)

The 26th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards have always been an important occasion for celebrating the best of Indian cinema. From popular performances and memorable films to music and technical achievements, the awards recognise talent across different areas of the entertainment industry. The 2026 winners have now been announced, bringing several familiar faces into the spotlight. This year’s winners include some of Bollywood’s biggest stars, along with actors and filmmakers who made a strong impression with their recent projects. Here is a look at the complete IIFA Awards 2026 winners list. 

IIFA Awards 2026 popular category winners list 

Dhurandhar emerged as the biggest winner at the 26th edition of the IIFA Awards 2026, taking home 12 awards across popular and technical categories. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, received recognition for its performances and filmmaking. 

Read more: Shah Rukh Khan’s King poster sparks Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 comparisons online; fans call it 'Cheap copy'

Ranveer Singh won Best Actor for Dhurandhar, while Aneet Padda received Best Actress for her performance in Saiyaara. Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt also won acting honours for their performances in Dhurandhar. Here is the list of winners in the popular categories for IIFA Awards 2026:

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  • Best Picture: Dhurandhar  
  • Best International Film: Avatar: Fire & Ash  
  • Best Director: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar  
  • Best Actor (Leading Role): Ranveer Singh – Dhurandhar  
  • Best Actress (Leading Role): Aneet Padda – Saiyaara  
  • Best Actor (Supporting Role): Sanjay Dutt – Dhurandhar  
  • Best Actress (Supporting Role): Huma Qureshi – Jolly LLB 3  
  • Best Actor in a Negative Role: Akshaye Khanna – Dhurandhar  
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  • Best Music Direction: Shashwat Sachdev – Dhurandhar  
  • Best Original Story: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar  
  • Best Adapted Story: Basharat Peer, Sumit Roy and Neeraj Ghaywan – Homebound  
  • Best Lyrics: Irshad Kamil – Saiyaara  
  • Best Male Playback Singer: Faheem Abdullah – Saiyaara  
  • Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal – Saiyaara (Reprise – Female) 

IIFA Awards 2026 debut and technical category winners  

Apart from the major acting and film awards, several technicians and emerging performers were recognised this year. Chhaava also secured multiple honours, including awards for its background score, sound mixing and visual effects. 

Ahaan Panday and Rasha Thadani, who made their mark with Saiyaara and Azaad respectively, won the male and female debut awards. The technical and debut winners of IIFA Awards 2026 are: 

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  • Best Male Debut: Ahaan Panday – Saiyaara  
  • Best Female Debut: Rasha Thadani – Azaad
  • Best Cinematography: Vikash Nowlakha – Dhurandhar  
  • Best Screenplay: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar  
  • Best Dialogues: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar  
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  • Best Editing: Shivkumar V. Panicker – Dhurandhar  
  • Best Choreography: Bosco Leslie Martis – Aavan Jaavan (War 2)  
  • Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Chatterjee – Dhurandhar  
  • Best Sound Mixing: Alok De – Chhaava  
  • Best Background Score: A.R. Rahman – Chhaava  
  • Best Visual Effects: Assemblage Entertainment and Redefine – Chhaava   

IIFA Awards 2026 digital film winners list 

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  • Best Picture: Baramulla  
  • Best Original Story: Baramulla  
  • Best Direction: Karan Tejpal – Stolen  
  • Best Leading Actor: Abhishek Banerjee – Stolen  
  • Best Leading Actress: Sanya Malhotra – Mrs  
  • Best Supporting Actor: Avinash Tiwary – The Mehta Boys 
  • Best Supporting Actress: Monika Panwar – Nishaanchi 2 

IIFA Awards 2026 digital series winners list 

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  • Best Series: The Ba**ds of Bollywood 
  • Best Direction: Aryan Khan – The Ba**ds of Bollywood 
  • Best Leading Actor: Jaideep Ahlawat – Paatal Lok 2 
  •  Best Leading Actress: Tillotama Shome – Paatal Lok 2  
  • Best Supporting Actor: Raghav Juyal – The Ba**ds of Bollywood  
  • Best Supporting Actress: Anya Singh – The Ba**ds of Bollywood  
  • Best Original Story: Paatal Lok 2  
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  • Best Docuseries/Docufilm: The Roshans  
  • Best Reality/Non-Scripted Show: The Traitors  
  • Best Title Track: Ujwal Gupta – The Ba**ds of Bollywood 

 The IIFA Awards 2026 celebrated outstanding talent across Indian cinema and digital entertainment, with Dhurandhar emerging as the biggest winner, while Saiyaara and Chhaava also secured major honours. The awards recognised remarkable performances, filmmaking excellence and emerging talent across the industry

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

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