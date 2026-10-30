The 26th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards have always been an important occasion for celebrating the best of Indian cinema. From popular performances and memorable films to music and technical achievements, the awards recognise talent across different areas of the entertainment industry. The 2026 winners have now been announced, bringing several familiar faces into the spotlight. This year’s winners include some of Bollywood’s biggest stars, along with actors and filmmakers who made a strong impression with their recent projects. Here is a look at the complete IIFA Awards 2026 winners list.
Dhurandhar emerged as the biggest winner at the 26th edition of the IIFA Awards 2026, taking home 12 awards across popular and technical categories. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, received recognition for its performances and filmmaking.
Ranveer Singh won Best Actor for Dhurandhar, while Aneet Padda received Best Actress for her performance in Saiyaara. Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt also won acting honours for their performances in Dhurandhar. Here is the list of winners in the popular categories for IIFA Awards 2026:
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Apart from the major acting and film awards, several technicians and emerging performers were recognised this year. Chhaava also secured multiple honours, including awards for its background score, sound mixing and visual effects.
Ahaan Panday and Rasha Thadani, who made their mark with Saiyaara and Azaad respectively, won the male and female debut awards. The technical and debut winners of IIFA Awards 2026 are:
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The IIFA Awards 2026 celebrated outstanding talent across Indian cinema and digital entertainment, with Dhurandhar emerging as the biggest winner, while Saiyaara and Chhaava also secured major honours. The awards recognised remarkable performances, filmmaking excellence and emerging talent across the industry
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