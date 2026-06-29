Ikka trailer OUT: Sunny Deol represents Akshaye Khanna in a courtroom drama filled with twists- Watch

The trailer of Ikka promises an emotional legal thriller as Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna lock horns in a story driven by justice, relationships and difficult choices.

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Sunny Deol leads an emotional courtroom drama with Akshaye Khanna (PC: Team Ikka)

Netflix has officially unveiled the trailer of Ikka, introducing audiences to an emotional courtroom drama led by Bollywood industry stalwarts Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna. Instead of relying only on legal arguments and suspense, the film appears to combine family relationships, personal sacrifices and moral dilemmas into a compelling story. The trailer offers just enough to spark curiosity without revealing the complete plot, hinting that every decision made inside the courtroom will have lasting consequences outside it. With a powerful cast and an intriguing premise, Ikka is shaping up to be one of Netflix’s most anticipated Indian releases of the month ahead of its July 10 premiere.

What is Ikka about?

At the heart of Ikka is Arjun Mehra, played by Sunny Deol, a respected lawyer who has built his career on honesty and an unwavering belief in justice. His approach to the law is summed up by the dialogue featured in the trailer, “Hum court mein jeetne ke liye nahi, haq ke liye ladte hain.” However, Arjun’s principles are put to the ultimate test when he agrees to defend Shauryamann Gaur, played by Akshaye Khanna, in a high-profile attempted murder case.

What initially appears to be a straightforward legal battle gradually evolves into something much more personal. As the case progresses, Arjun finds himself questioning his beliefs, his relationships and the difficult choices that define his life. Rather than focusing solely on courtroom proceedings, the trailer suggests that the emotional weight carried by each character will play an equally important role in shaping the story.

Who are the key characters in the film?

Apart from the lead pair, Ikka features an impressive supporting cast that adds further depth to the narrative. Tillotama Shome plays Madhura Banerjee, a determined public prosecutor committed to seeking justice. Her character appears ready to challenge one of the country’s most respected lawyers inside the courtroom, setting up an intense legal rivalry.

Dia Mirza plays Avantika, Arjun Mehra’s wife, who becomes deeply affected as the legal case begins influencing their personal lives. The trailer hints that she will serve as the emotional anchor of the family while dealing with the pressures created by the courtroom battle. The film also stars Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in supporting roles.

What did the cast say about the film?

Speaking about the project, Sunny Deol said Ikka goes beyond being a courtroom drama. According to him, the film explores family bonds, relationships and the difficult decisions that life often forces people to make. He also shared that Arjun’s emotional journey and internal conflicts were the biggest reasons he wanted to play the role. Sunny further described the project as special because it marks his first direct-to-streaming release. He expressed happiness that viewers across India and around the world will be able to watch the film on Netflix.

Watch trailer of Ikka here

When and where will Ikka release?

Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and written by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari, Ikka has been produced by Alchemy Films. The film will premiere exclusively on Netflix on July 10.

The newly released trailer promises tense courtroom confrontations, emotionally charged performances and a story that asks difficult questions about justice, loyalty and the sacrifices people make for those they love. With Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna sharing screen space for the first time on Netflix after their iconic Border, expectations surrounding the film have grown significantly.