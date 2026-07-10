Ikka Twitter review: Akshaye Khanna shines in Sunny Deol starrer, but fans slam uneven story, say ‘Ikka nahi ye toh…’

Akshaye Khanna and Sunny Deol’s Ikka has sparked conversations online, with fans praising the actors’ screen presence while pointing out issues with the film’s pace and narrative flow.

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Fans react to Akshaye Khanna-Sunny Deol starrer (PC: Twitter)

Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna’s legal thriller Ikka has arrived on Netflix with expectations riding high, especially because the film brings together two powerful performers known for their intense screen presence. After their memorable collaboration in Border, fans were excited to see them share the screen again. The excitement grew further with Sunny Deol returning to a courtroom drama after his iconic lawyer role in Damini. However, early reactions suggest that while the actors leave an impact, the film struggles because of its uneven execution.

What are fans saying about Ikka on Twitter?

Social media reactions for Ikka have been mixed, with many viewers appreciating the performances of Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna while raising concerns about the screenplay and storytelling. Several fans felt that the film had the potential to become a gripping courtroom drama but failed to maintain consistency throughout its runtime.

One Twitter user wrote, “Despite a sincere effort from #AkshayeKhanna, #Ikka never finds its footing. An uneven screenplay, weak romantic track and inconsistent storytelling hold the film back. With a few engaging twists but too many missed opportunities.”

Another reaction summed up the disappointment by saying, “#Ikka delivers a few solid moments with Akshaye Khanna and Sunny Deol bringing their presence, but uneven writing and weak storytelling stop it from becoming a memorable ride. Ikka nahin, ye toh duggi niklaa ree baba.”

See users reactions on Sunny Deol-Akshaye Khanna starrer Ikka here

#Ikka disappoints. This #NetflixIndia film does have its moments, but the writing is weak & the storytelling feels mundane. It relies on star power but the narrative lacks impact. #SunnyDeol & #AkshayeKhanna deserve far stronger scripts than this flimsy OTT outing. pic.twitter.com/K6KnkyajoC — Rishi Vohra (@iRishiVohra) July 10, 2026

Review: ⭐⭐ (2/5)

Despite a sincere effort from #AkshayeKhanna #Ikka never finds its footing. An uneven screenplay, weak romantic track, and inconsistent storytelling hold the film back. With a few engaging twists but too many missed opportunities.#SunnyDeol #SiddharthMalhotra pic.twitter.com/dBRi7ZA4u9 — Lokesh Chandra ⚡️ (@socialloki) July 10, 2026

#Ikka Trailer Review : Positives : – Sunny Deol’s screen presence

– Akshay Khanna’s performance

– Dialogues are Hard Hitting

– Pinch of Nostalgia with dialogues

– Courtroom drama theme

– Highlights a Major Issue

– Sunny Deol’s confrontation scenes.

– Women Empowerment… pic.twitter.com/QWKLyw8OU7 — KBP Reviews (@KshitizCritic) June 29, 2026

#Ikka delivers a few solid moments with Akshaye Khanna and Sunny Deol bringing their presence, but uneven writing and weak storytelling stop it from becoming a memorable ride. Ikka nahin, ye toh duggi niklaa ree baba #IkkaReview #AkshayeKhanna #SunnyDeol #MovieReview pic.twitter.com/7XjrNPGkoZ — Keyser Soze (@Ayush619Ayush) July 10, 2026

Review of Ikka on Netflix: film is ok but somehow the soul is missing.Slow start with subpa editing. — sangeeta nagi (@nagi_sangeeta) July 10, 2026

Sunny Deol and Akshay Khanna Netflix Movie IKKA Really Disappoint me I have a Huge Expectations from the movie but it’s turned out as Average one Very much excited for #Sunnydeol to see in Lawyer uniform but #AkshayKhanna Directly came as Rahman Dakait Bro… pic.twitter.com/PFu6Fs5wm2 — Miss Filmy (@MissFilmyAddict) July 10, 2026

Ikka Review

An average courtroom thriller movie. Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna against each other sounds interesting but expected somewhat better.

Could have been better but it can be seen as a normal courtroom film to pass some time.#Ikka — Angad Gupta (@ANGADGUPTA8801) July 10, 2026

Why were fans excited about Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna’s reunion?

The reunion of Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna became one of the biggest talking points before the film’s release. Their previous association in JP Dutta‘s legendary Border (1997) created expectations among audiences who wanted to see their chemistry again. Sunny Deol’s appearance as a lawyer also reminded many fans of his powerful courtroom presence in cult classic Damini (1993), making Ikka an exciting prospect for viewers.

However, some audience members felt that the film did not fully utilise the talent of its lead actors. A fan reaction stated, “Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna’s Netflix movie Ikka really disappointed me. I had huge expectations from the movie but it turned out to be an average one. I was very excited to see Sunny Deol in lawyer uniform but Akshaye Khanna directly came as Rahman Dakait from Dhurandhar. Bro had just one expression throughout the movie.”

What is Ikka about?

Ikka follows Arjun Mehra, a highly respected and honest defence lawyer whose beliefs are challenged after a personal crisis forces him into a complicated legal battle. He finds himself defending an arrogant murder accused whom he once exposed, creating a conflict between his professional duty and personal morals.

The film explores themes of justice, sacrifice and ethical dilemmas as Arjun is pushed into making difficult choices to protect his family. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the movie features Sunny Deol as Arjun Mehra and Akshaye Khanna as Shauryamann Gaur.

The cast also includes Dia Mirza as Arjun’s wife Avantika and Tillotama Shome as public prosecutor Madhura Banerjee. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor plays Soma while Sanjeeda Sheikh and Shishir Sharma appear in supporting roles.

Watch Ikka official trailer here

Final verdict of Ikka from Twitter reactions

While Ikka benefits from the powerful performances of Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, many viewers believe the film falls short because of weak storytelling and inconsistent writing. The courtroom setup creates interest but the execution leaves some fans wanting more.

The film manages to create a few engaging moments but according to early audience reactions, it struggles to deliver the impactful legal drama that viewers expected. For many fans, the reunion of two talented actors promised an exciting ride but the final result has received a mixed response online.