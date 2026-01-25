Home

Ikkis actress Ekavali Khanna breaks her silence on ‘pro-Pakistani’ claims on comparisons with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, calls it ‘Pro-humanity film’

The conversation around war films often brings strong opinions, and Ikkis has found itself at the centre of such a debate. Since its release, the film has sparked mixed reactions online, with a section of viewers questioning its intent. Now, actor Ekavali Khanna has finally spoken up, offering clarity on what the film truly stands for.

What did Ekavali Khanna say?

Ekavali Khanna, who plays Maryam in Ikkis and is seen as the wife of Jaideep Ahlawat’s character, addressed the criticism following the film’s January 2026 release. She strongly rejected claims that the film glorifies Pakistan, calling such allegations unfair and misplaced. According to her, the outrage overlooks the emotional core of the story and reduces a layered narrative into a narrow political argument.

Sharing her thoughts, Ekavali explained that she does not judge people who feel uncomfortable but felt it was important to present her perspective. She described Ikkis as an anti-war film that focuses on loss grief and humanity rather than national rivalry.

The message of Ikkis

Speaking about the film’s message, Ekavali said, “It is an anti-war film. These days, we are so lost in this whole jargon of animosity and enemy camp. This particular film reflects a lot beyond it. It is a moving story of a father and son.” She added that the emotional arc also includes the Pakistani counterpart, whose act of confession is shown as a deeply human moment rather than a political statement.

She further said, “This is a pro-humanity film. It is definitely not a pro-Pakistani film at any level. Arun Khetarpal sacrificed his life at the age of 21. Then how can it be called a pro-Pakistani film?” For her, the accusations felt absurd and undeserving of too much attention.

What did Ekavali say on comparisons with Dhurandhar?

The debate grew louder when Ikkis was compared to Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, a film known for its hardline narrative. Ekavali dismissed the comparison, stating that both films operate in very different creative spaces. While she expressed admiration for director Aditya Dhar, she said she would still choose Ikkis for its sensitivity and emotional depth.

About the Film Ikkis

Ikkis is a biographical war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan. It is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, who showed exceptional bravery during the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

The film stars Agastya Nanda in his theatrical debut along with Dharmendra in his final screen appearance, Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, Sikander Kher and Ekavali Khanna. Released on 1 January 2026, the film received appreciation for its storytelling but struggled at the box office, earning around Rs 41 crore worldwide.

