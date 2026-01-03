Home

Entertainment

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 2: Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda starrer enters Rs 10 crore club, yet Dhurandhar continues to lead, earns Rs…

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 2: Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda starrer enters Rs 10 crore club, yet Dhurandhar continues to lead, earns Rs…

Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda's film, sees a major dip after a heartfelt entry, crossing the 10 crore mark yet trailing behind Dhurandhar. Read how much it earned.

IKKIS Box Office Collection Day 2: Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda starrer enters Rs 10 crore club, yet Dhurandhar continues to lead, earns Rs…

This New Year saw fully packed theatres and strong box office performances with two different films. While one film, Dhurandhar, continued to pull the crowd with its successful theatrical run for weeks, Ikkis made a heartfelt entry with Dharmendra’s final performance and patriotic theme. Despite limited screens and strong competition, the film attracted attention not just for its box office numbers but for its emotional value.

IKKIS Box Office Collection Day 2

As per the latest report by Sacnilk, Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda’s film collected Rs 3.50 crore on its second day at the box office. The film saw a major dip after its opening day collection of Rs 7 crore. With this, the film’s total collection after two days now stands at Rs 10.50 crore.

While the numbers dipped on Day 2, trade experts believe the performance is decent considering the heavy competition and limited shows. As per reports, Many viewers have turned up to the theatres specifically to watch Dharmendra in what is being seen as one of his final performances.

Dharmendra’s Final Big-Screen Appearance

Released on January 1, 2026, Ikkis marks the final big-screen film of legendary actor Dharmendra. His presence added depth and nostalgia to the film, making it a special watch for many cinema lovers. But what stood as a challenge for the film, despite its emotional value, is competition from Dhurandhar. The situation became even more challenging after Dhurandhar was re-released in a revised version just a day before Ikkis hit cinemas.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Dhurandhar Continues to Dominate

While Ikkis made a modest and emotional entry, Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, continued its exceptional box office run. On its 28th day, which fell on New Year’s Day, the film reportedly earned Rs 15.75 crore.

This strong performance has been called historic by trade analysts, as very few films have managed to earn double-digit numbers so late into their theatrical run. The updated re-release only helped the film strengthen its hold at the box office.

About Ikkis

Ikkis is based on the true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee. Dharmendra plays ML Khetarpal, the officer’s father. The film also marks the big-screen debut of Agastya Nanda and is directed by Sriram Raghavan. The plot centres around Arun’s journey from his early days in military training to the battlefield, showing his courage, patriotism, and ultimate sacrifice at the age of just 21. Besides them, Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, and Sikander Kher are also in pivotal roles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.