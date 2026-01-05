Ikkis box office collection day 4: Agastya Nanda’s debut survives the dip, weekend offers relief, earns Rs...

Agastya Nanda’s theatrical debut Ikkis, arrived with curiosity, expectations, and a fair amount of pressure. A war biopic is never an easy first step, especially when it tells the story of a real-life hero. The film opened to largely positive word of mouth and a decent Day 1 number, but the journey at the box office has been far from smooth.

Still, Ikkis is slowly finding its audience, not through loud heroics, but through quiet emotion.

How did Ikkis perform on its opening weekend?

According to Sacnilk, Ikkis earned Rs 7 crore on its opening day. However, the film saw a sharp reality check on Friday, collecting Rs 3.5 crore, a drop of nearly 50%. This sudden fall raised concerns early on.

Things looked slightly better over the weekend. On Saturday, the film recorded a growth of 32.86%, bringing in Rs 4.65 crore. Sunday collections stayed steady at Rs 4.68 crore, showing that word of mouth was slowly working in the film’s favour.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

By the end of the weekend, Ikkis stood at a total box office collection of Rs 19.83 crore. On Sunday, the film reported an overall Hindi occupancy of 25.04%, which points to moderate footfall but consistent interest.

Is Agastya Nanda the biggest takeaway from the film?

One thing most viewers and critics seem to agree on is Agastya Nanda’s performance. Playing Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, PVC, the young actor delivers a restrained and sincere act that avoids unnecessary drama.

Amitabh Bachchan, clearly moved after watching the film, praised his grandson in a heartfelt blog post. He wrote that he couldn’t take his eyes off Agastya whenever he appeared on screen, calling his performance mature, honest, and free of any gimmicks. Bachchan also stressed that this praise came not from a grandfather, but from a “hardened viewer of cinema.”

About Ikkis

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is based on the life and sacrifice of Arun Khetarpal during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo–Pakistan War. The film also features Dharmendra in his final screen appearance, along with Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, and Rahul Dev in key roles.

What makes Ikkis stand out is that it doesn’t chase glory. The film works best when it stops trying to be a traditional war movie and becomes something quieter and more painful. It reminds viewers that freedom came at a cost paid by people who never got to enjoy it themselves.

You don’t walk out of the theatre feeling pumped or patriotic. You walk out feeling heavy, and that’s exactly where Ikkis leaves its mark.