Ikkis box office collection day 5: Agastya Nanda’s debut slows down as Dhurandhar keeps roaring; earns Rs…

Agastya Nanda’s big-screen debut Ikkis opened 2026 but failed to sustain momentum, with collections dipping to their lowest on Day 5 despite a solo release.

Agastya Nanda’s much-talked-about debut film Ikkis had the rare distinction of being the first Hindi release of 2026. Backed by a strong subject and a respected director, expectations were naturally high. However, just five days into its theatrical run, the war drama appears to be losing steam at the box office.

Despite opening on a holiday and facing no major competition, Ikkis has shown a steady downward trend since its release. The film, based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, was expected to find favour with audiences looking for a serious, patriotic story. That, however, hasn’t fully translated into ticket sales.

How much did Ikkis earn on day 5?

According to early trade estimates, Ikkis earned Rs 1.35 crore on its fifth day in cinemas. This marks the film’s lowest single-day collection so far. With this, its total box office collection now stands at Rs 21.50 crore.

The sharp dip on Monday has raised concerns about the film’s long-term prospects, especially considering it released as a solo title at the start of the year.

Day-wise box office breakdown

Here’s how Ikkis has performed so far:

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 7 crore

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 3.5 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 4.65 crore

Day 4 (Sunday): Rs 5 crore

Day 5 (Monday): Rs 1.35 crore

Total: Rs 21.50 crore

While the opening weekend offered some hope, the steep fall on Day 5 suggests that word of mouth may not be strong enough to sustain collections through the week.

How does Ikkis compare to other releases?

At the box office, Ikkis seems to be following a similar path to Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. On January 5, the rom-com earned just Rs 0.30 crore on its 12th day, taking its total to Rs 32.30 crore. Even that film is struggling to cross the Rs 35 crore mark.

In contrast, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar continues to dominate the box office. Even on its 32nd day, the espionage thriller earned Rs 4.5 crore — more than the combined daily collections of Ikkis and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Its total India collection now stands at a massive Rs 776.75 crore.

All about Ikkis

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis stars Agastya Nanda in the lead, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, Sikander Kher and Vivaan Shah. The film holds special emotional value as it marks the final screen appearance of legendary actor Dharmendra.

Released on January 1, 2026, Ikkis aimed

