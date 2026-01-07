Home

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 6: Agastya Nanda starrer maintains steady momentum, follows same path as Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, earns Rs…

Ikkis shows steady growth on day 6. Read how much it earned inside.

In the ever-unpredictable world of box office numbers, even films backed by legacy, emotion, and high expectations can face tough competition at the box office. One such similar case is with Ikkis. The war drama starring Agastya Nanda and the late legendary actor Dharmendra seems to be experiencing just that. Despite incorporating emotional and patriotic themes and being the final appearance of legendary actor Dharmendra, the movie has struggled to maintain consistent box office growth.

Released on January 1, 2026, Ikkis opened to mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. While the film managed to have a good opening with a Rs 7 crore collection, it has not been able to sustain momentum beyond the opening day.

Ikkis box office collection Day 6: Film earns Rs 1.5 crore

As per Sacnilk estimates, Ikkis collected Rs 1.5 crore on its sixth day (first Tuesday). With this, the film’s total box office collection now stands at Rs 23 crore. Even after six days of its theatrical run, the war drama has failed to cross the crucial Rs 25 crore mark, showcasing the challenges it’s facing at the box office.

Day-wise box office breakdown of Ikkis

The film began its box office journey on a fairly strong note, earning Rs 7 crore on its opening day (Thursday). However, collections dipped on Friday with Rs 3.5 crore. The weekend provided some relief, with Saturday bringing in Rs 4.65 crore and Sunday registering Rs 5 crore.

However, the situation became challenging on weekdays. On Monday, the film saw a sharp decline, collecting Rs 1.35 crore, followed by a steady momentum on the following day on Tuesday with Rs 1.5 crore. These figures reflect an uneven trend, with the film struggling to build sustained momentum.

Ikkis follows a familiar box office path

Interestingly, Ikkis appears to be walking a similar box office path as Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The romantic comedy also witnessed a steep drop in collections during its second week, earning only Rs 25 lakh on its second Tuesday.

More about Ikkis

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis marks the final on-screen appearance of Dharmendra. Apart from Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, Sikander Kher, and Vivaan Shah in pivotal roles.

