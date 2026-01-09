Home

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 8: Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra’s film enters Rs 25 crore club, earns Rs…

Ikkis crosses the Rs 25 crore mark with its day 8 earnings. Read how much it earned.

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, films with grand scale, spectacle, and heartfelt themes usually churn out big box office numbers. However, there are some films that, despite being rooted in reality and patriotism, follow a different path. One such similar case happened with Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis. Ever since the war drama was released, people had high expectations for the film, but aside from opening day, it continued to face an uphill battle at the box office.

Now by the end of its eighth day in theatres, Ikkis has managed to cross the Rs 25 crore mark, showing a slow and steady momentum.

Strong opening weekend gives early momentum

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis opened with a decent Rs 7 crore on its first day. However, later the collection showed dip in numbers. On day two, the film collected Rs 3.5 crore, but rebounded on day three, earning Rs 4.65 crore. The film showed further growth on day four with Rs 5 crore, indicating positive word of mouth during the opening weekend.

However, after the initial momentum, weekday collections began to slow down.

Weekday dip reflects limited footfalls

Post the weekend, Ikkis recorded a noticeable decline in daily earnings. The film collected Rs 1.35 crore on day five, followed by Rs 1.6 crore on day six and Rs 1.15 crore on day seven. This drop exuded the challenges the film faced with its daily footfalls on weekdays.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ikkis earned around Rs 1.35 crore net on Thursday (day 8), taking its total India net collection to approximately Rs 25.60 crore so far.

Critical acclaim, but commercial hurdles remain

While the war drama has received positive reviews and appreciation for its storytelling, it struggles to translate the same at the box office. The film registered an overall Hindi occupancy of just 8.70% on day eight, indicating limited audience turnout across major centres.

About the film and its story

Produced under Maddock Films, Ikkis marks the final appearance of legendary actor Dharmendra. It also stars Agastya Nanda inthe lead with Simar Bhatia, Vivaan Shah, Sikandar Kher and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. The film is written by Sriram Raghavan alongside Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha Surti.

The plot of the film centres around Arun Khetarpal, portrayed by Agastya Nanda, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. For his exceptional courage and sacrifice, he was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, making him the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour at the time.

