Ikkis Box Office Day 3: Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda’s film sees upward trend, edges past Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, earns Rs...

Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda's Ikkis gains momentum on Day 3. Read how much it earned.

Released on New Year’s Day, Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis opened to a steady response at the box office. While the film faces tough competition from Dhurandhar, it has managed to record marginal growth, supported by positive word of mouth for its emotional war narrative and ofcourse marking as the last film of legendary actor Dharmendra.

After its initial release, Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra in lead roles, has shown signs of picking up pace at the ticket windows. The Sriram Raghavan-directed war drama has been navigating a competitive box office environment dominated by Dhurandhar, headlined by Ranveer Singh. Despite the tough clash, Ikkis has managed to hold its ground, driven largely by audience appreciation for its emotional storytelling and patriotic theme. However, despite positive buzz, the film has seen average footfall so far.

Ikkis box office collection Day 3

As per early estimates on Sacnilk, Ikkis gained momentum on Day 3, earning around Rs 4.65 crore in India net on Saturday. The film had opened in cinemas on New Year’s Day with an impressive Rs 7 crore collection. However, collections saw a noticeable dip on Friday, with the film earning approximately Rs 3.5 crore, almost half of its opening-day figures. With Saturday’s numbers added, the film’s total India net collection now stands at an estimated Rs 15.15 crore.

Despite facing stiff competition from Dhurandhar, Ikkis has crossed the Rs 15 crore mark within just three days of its theatrical run. The film has also surpassed the earnings of Sameer Vidwans’ Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

Ikkis occupancy

On Saturday, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 20.69 per cent. Morning shows began on a relatively low note at 7.95 per cent, but footfall improved as the day progressed. Afternoon shows registered 20.24 per cent occupancy, while evening shows climbed to 26.34 per cent. Night shows witnessed the highest turnout of the day, with occupancy touching 28.21 per cent, indicating gradual audience interest.

About Ikkis

Ikkis is based on the true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee. Dharmendra essays the role of ML Khetarpal, the officer’s father. The film marks Agastya Nanda’s big-screen debut and is directed by Sriram Raghavan. The narrative traces Arun’s journey from his early military training days to the battlefield, highlighting his courage, patriotism, and ultimate sacrifice at the age of just 21. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.