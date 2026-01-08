Home

Ikkis Box Office Day 7: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra starrer struggles to cross Rs 25 crore mark, Dhurandhar remains strong, earns Rs…

Ikkis struggles to cross Rs 25 crore mark after a week of its release. Read how much it earned.

In the ever-evolving world of box office clashes, strong expectation faces tough reality. One such similar case happened with Ikkis. When the film hit the theatres, it arrived with strong buzz, emotional weight, and a legacy factor attached to it. Marking Agastya Nanda’s big-screen debut and Dharmendra’s final appearance, this Sriram Raghavan film raised hopes of a solid theatrical run. However, despite the initial excitement, the film’s box office journey has struggled to find steady footing.

Ikkis Falls Short of Rs 25 Crore After First Week

On Day 7 (first Wednesday), Ikkis continued to struggle at the box office, showing little improvement in weekday collections. As per the Sacnilk report, the Sriram Raghavan-directed war drama earned Rs 1.15 crore on the day. Despite completing a full week in theatres, the film has been unable to regain momentum after its opening weekend. The latest figures take the film’s total box office collection to Rs 24.25 crore, leaving it struggling to cross Rs 25 crore milestone. The subdued Day 7 numbers further underscore the challenges the film faces in sustaining audience interest amid strong box office competition.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection of Ikkis

Here’s a look at how Ikkis performed during its first week:

•Day 1 (1st Thursday): Rs 7 crore

•Day 2 (1st Friday): Rs 3.5 crore

•Day 3 (1st Saturday): Rs 4.65 crore

•Day 4 (1st Sunday): Rs 5 crore

•Day 5 (1st Monday): Rs 1.35 crore

•Day 6 (1st Tuesday): Rs 1.6 crore

•Day 7 (1st Wednesday): Rs 1.15 crore

The numbers show a noticeable drop post the weekend, with weekday collections failing to maintain momentum.

Ikkis vs Dhurandhar: A Stark Contrast

While Ikkis continues to struggle, Dhurandhar remains the undisputed leader at the box office. The film has collected over Rs 1200 crore globally so far. On Day 34 (fifth Wednesday) alone, it raked in Rs 4.25 crore, taking its total India collection to Rs 786 crore.

The contrast highlights the massive gap between the two films’ theatrical performances.

More about Ikkis

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis marks the final on-screen appearance of Dharmendra. Apart from Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, Sikander Kher, and Vivaan Shah in pivotal roles.

