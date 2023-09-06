Home

Ila Arun Spills The Beans On Working With Nawazuddin Siddiqui In Haddi

Ila Arun will be seen as a transgender character for the first time in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming drama Haddi. The crime drama will be released on September 7.

Ila Arun will star alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Haddi. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Ila Arun will be seen sharing screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Haddi. The singer and actress will be seen as a transgender character in her next. The crime drama will be released on September 7 and also features Anurag Kashyap, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, and Resh Lamba in significant roles. During a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Ila Arun shared her initial reaction after seeing Nawazuddin Siddiqui dressed up in his character- a transgender named Haddi.

She revealed that nobody had told her about Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character and when she saw him in the getup of a transgender for the first time she thought to herself, ‘Who is this woman?’ She further added, “I couldn’t recognise him because there were so many transgenders decked up all over. So it took me a minute and then I laughed. He looks so beautiful on set and has worked so hard. It was difficult to recognize him even though I know him in and out.”

Ila Arun On Being Conscious Of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Talking about working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Haddi, Ila Arun was quoted saying that she was conscious of him because of the way he took his pallah and his body language. She added that only when she saw him smoking, was she reminded of him as Nawaz. She said, “For a second I was conscious because I always saw him as my son. But then, this is how the actors are known to adapt and change.”

Ila Arun On Playing A Transgender

When asked why she said yes to the role of a transgender, Ila Arun revealed that the actors are always looking for a challenging role. She further said that she was a bit conscious in the beginning, but as she got into her character, she became comfortable with her co-stars. The actress also said that she followed some of the transgenders as part of the preparation for the character.

Financed by the production banner Zee Studios, composer duo Rohan Pradhan and Rohan Gokhale have rendered the songs and background score for Haddi. Piyush Puty and Jay Oza have looked after the camera work of the movie, whereas Tanya Chhabria has handled the editing for the drama.

