Ilaiyaraaja Remembers Late Daughter Bhavatharini, Shares Adorable Black-and-White Photo With a Message

On Thursday, Bhavatharini, a National Award-winning singer and musician and the daughter of the veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja, passed away due to an illness.

A day after famous playback singer Bhavatharini passed away, her father and renowned music composer Ilaiyaraaja shared an emotional tribute for her daughter. According to the media reports, the playback singer was suffering from Liver cancer and took her last breath at around 5 pm in Sri Lanka on January 25, 2024. Further, her mortal remains are expected to be brought back to Chennai today (January 26, 2024), where the final rites will take place. Now, for the first time, Ilaiyaraaja has addressed the demise of his daughter.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), and posted a posted a picture in which he can be seen smiling as he showed something to his daughter. The veteran music composer shared a monochrome picture where he can be seen wearing a white Kurta along with headphones, which also underlines the musical bond he shared with his daughter. Though Ilaiyaraaja did not write a huge note, he just wrote ‘Dear Daughter…’

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, after the news of Bhavatharini surfaced online, several famous celebs expressed their grief. Even, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan extended their condolences to the family for the loss. In a message of condolence, Stalin remembered Bhavatharini’s National Award-winning contribution to the film Bharathy, a biopic on the national poet Subramanya Bharathy. He expressed that her absence leaves a significant void that will endure.

The news of the singer’s demise was shared by Ilaiyaraaja’s friend and actor-filmmaker Bharathiraja. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the actor wrote, “How will I console my dear friend? Bhavatharani’s death is an irreplaceable loss to our family.” The playback singer won hearts with her soulful voice. Bhavatharini is also the sister of Yuvan Shankar Raja and Karthik Raja. The playback singer usually sang songs under the direction of her father and brothers. Also, in 2000, the singer bagged the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for singing “Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu” from the film Bharathi.

