Ilaiyaraaja’s Beloved Daughter Bhavatharini Dies of Cancer – Interesting Facts About National Award-Winning Singer

Playback singer Bhavatharini Raja, born on July 23, 1976, is the daughter of the renowned film composer Ilaiyaraaja. She is also the sister of Yuvan Shankar Raja and Karthik Raja.

Famous music director Ilaiyaraaja’s daughter and playback singer Bhavatharini passed away on January 25, 2024, after battling liver cancer. According to reports shared by media portals, the playback singer took her last breath at around 5 pm in Sri Lanka. Further, her mortal remains are expected to be brought back to Chennai today (January 26, 2024), where the final rites will take place. where the final rites will take place. After the news of her demise went online, several condolence messages started floating online where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed their grief.

Who was Bhavatharini Raja?

Born on July 23, 1976, Bhavatharini Rajaw is an Indian actress and singer. Raja was the daughter of well-known film composer Ilaiyaraaja and sister of Yuvan Shankar Raja and Karthik Raja. The playback singer usually sang songs under the direction of her father and brothers. Later, in 2000, the playback singer bagged the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for her one of the famous songs “Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu” from the film Bharathi. For the unversed, the song was composed by her father Ilaiyaraaja.

Bhavatharini Raja Musical Career

Launching her singing career with the movie ‘Raasaiya,’ Bhavatharini Raja achieved instant success with her hit song. Since then, she has continued to contribute her vocals to albums composed by her father and brothers. Additionally, Bhavatharini has been featured as a singer in songs composed by Deva and Sirpy.

In 2002, Bhavatharini stepped in the shoes of of composer for Revathy-directed ‘Mitr, My Friend’. Later, she went on to compose songs for ‘Phir Milenge’ and a handful of films. With Avunaa, the playback singer then ventured into the Telugu cinema industry. She also wrote the soundtrack for the Revathi-directed film Phir Milenge, which starred Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Shilpa Shetty. Later, in 2012, Bhavatharini worked on the tunes for Vellachi, a village-based project.

Meanwhile, the news of Bhavatharini’s demise was shared by Ilaiyaraaja’s friend and actor-filmmaker Bharathiraja. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the actor wrote, “How will I console my dear friend? Bhavatharani’s death is an irreplaceable loss to our family.”

