Home

Entertainment

Ilaiyaraaja’s Daughter and Playback Singer Bhavatharini Passes Away at 47

Ilaiyaraaja’s Daughter and Playback Singer Bhavatharini Passes Away at 47

Ilaiyaraaja's Daughter and Playback Singer Bhavatharini Passes Away at 47

Ilaiyaraaja's Daughter and Playback Singer Bhavatharini Passes Away at 47

Ilaiyaraaja’s daughter and playback singer Bhavatharin passed away at the age of 47. According to media reports, the playback singer succumbed to liver cancer during her treatment in Sri Lanka. The reports further claim that Bhavatharini had been battling the illness for a while, and on January 25, 2024, the singer took her last breath at around 5 pm today in Sri Lanka. The mortal remains of Bhavatharini is expected to be brought back to Chennai on January 26, where the final rites will be conducted.

Trending Now

Bhavatharini, a successful playback singer, who is survived by her businessman husband R Sabariraj, also ventured into music composition, having scored the music for more than six films, including projects in Hindi. The news of Bhavatharini’s demise was shared by Ilaiyaraaja’s friend and actor-filmmaker Bharathiraja. The actor took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “How will I console my dear friend? Bhavatharani’s death is an irreplaceable loss to our family.”

You may like to read

Take a look here:



After the news went online, various renowned names from the musical industry started expressing their grief. Chinmayi Sripaada remembered Bhavatharini and took to the microblogging site and wrote, “Bhavatharini Ilayaraja was one of the nicest people I knew. Safe travels, lovely girl. I wish and pray for strength to Raja sir, Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. This is so heartbreaking..”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.