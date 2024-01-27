Home

Ilaiyaraaja’s Daughter Bhavatharini’s Mortal Remains Brought to Chennai, Family Pay Their Last Respect

Bhavatharini, a nationally recognized vocalist and the daughter of seasoned composer Ilayaraja, passed away on Thursday due to cancer.

Veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja’s daughter Bhavatharini passed away from cancer on January 25, 2024. Bhavatharini’s mortal remains will go to Gudalur for the last goodbyes shortly, The music director and playback vocalist, passed away at the age of 47. She was receiving cancer treatment in Sri Lanka where passed away on Thursday night. Her mortals were transported from Sri Lanka to Ilaiyaraaja’s Chennai residence on Friday. News agency ANI posted Bhavatharini’s mortal remains being preserved at her Chennai home while friends and relatives came to give her their final respects.

Bhavatharini’s Family Pays Final Respect:

#WATCH | Theni, Tamil Nadu: Mortal remains of playback singer and Music director Ilaiyaraaja’s daughter Bhavatharini brought to her residence. Bhavatharini died of cancer on January 25. pic.twitter.com/0nJdS0WGcq — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan sent his sincere condolences on Twitter on Friday following Bhavatharini’s demise. He wrote, “I don’t know what to do with my dear brother Ilayaraja. I grab his hands mentally. Pavadarini’s demise is something that cannot be tolerated or accepted. My brother Ilayaraja should not lose heart in this greatness. My heartfelt condolences to the family of Bhavadharini.”

Kamal Haasan’s Tribute to Ilaiyaraaja:

மனம் பதைக்கிறது. அருமைச் சகோதரர் இளையராஜாவைத் தேற்ற என்ன செய்வதென்று தெரியவில்லை. அவர் கைகளை மானசீகமாகப் பற்றிக்கொள்கிறேன். பவதாரிணியின் மறைவு பொறுத்துக்கொள்ளவோ ஏற்றுக்கொள்ளவோ முடியாத ஒன்று. இந்தப் பெருந்துயரில் என் சகோதரர் இளையராஜா மனதை இழக்காதிருக்க வேண்டும். பவதாரிணியின்… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 26, 2024

Ilaiyaraaja shared a photo of himself and his late daughter on X a day after she passed away. For her rendition of her father Ilaiyaraaja’s composition ‘Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu‘ from the movie ‘Bharathi,’ Bhavatharini won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

Ilaiyaraaja paid tribute to his late daughter earlier today and posted a picture of the two of them on social media. The music composer was seen in the black-and-white photo pointing something to his daughter inside a book. The caption on the post read, “Dear Daughter.”

Bhavatharini is survived by her husband, father Ilaiyaraaja and brothers Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja

(With ANI inputs)

