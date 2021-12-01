Mumbai: ‘Why so hot?’ is the first question that props up in our minds as we swipe through Bollywood hottie, Ileana D’cruz’ latest bikini pictures and videos from the Maldives. Celebrating the digital concept of beach vacay, Ileana treated fans to a fresh dose of her smouldering hot pictures from the island nation and the Internet was on fire. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ileana D’cruz shared a slew of pictures and videos featuring her in a white bikini while soaking the sun and playing with the water. Striking hot and sensuous poses for the camera, she wrote, “Sun & the sea all to myself ♥️ @ncstravels @kudavillingiliresort @irisreps – @sanamratansi ♥”.Also Read - 6 Real Photos of Bollywood Actresses That Show Wrinkles Are Natural, Beautiful, And Absolutely Fine

Take a look at the video here:

In another post, Ileana shared sexy pics in a red hot bikini, soaking in some sunlight. Fans jammed the actor's timeline and gave hearts up to Ileana's sexy beachy photos. One of the users wrote, 'Aag Lagadi Samandar Mein'.

Check out a few more pics below:

On the work front, Ileana was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti co-starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla.