Ileana D’Cruz On Mental Health, Opens Up About Postpartum Depression And Sleep Deprivation

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz recently revealed about her tough times she has been facing after becoming a mother. The actress also indicated that she had been going through postpartum depression and sleep deprivation. Read along.

Ileana D'Cruz On Mental Health

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ileana D’Cruz has recently revealed how difficult it is for her to manage her time, especially after becoming a mother. Ilena opened up about her motherhood on how she is not able to find time for herself. The diva took to Instagram to talk about, Postpartum depression and recently shared a picture of herself lying on the bed, wearing a robe with no makeup look. The actress also stated how postpartum condition isn’t addressed often regarding its severity. Read along.

Ileana D’Cruz Talks About Postpartum Depression and Sleep Deprivation

Ileana D’Cruz took to Instagram and penned, “Hi …It’s been a while since I’ve really taken a photo of myself or posted something on here…Between being a full time mama and keeping house, I don’t seem to find time for myself. I’m mostly in pjs and a messy unattractive mom bun to keep my hair away from my munchkin’s little grabby hands and so the thought of pouting for a selfie just doesn’t really cross my mind haha. Truth is it’s been incredibly tough some days. Being sleep-deprived doesn’t help lol (sic).”

Ileana further added, “ “Definitely not trying to come across as complaining because this darling child has been the most beautiful thing to happen to me. But we just don’t talk about postpartum depression enough. It’s very real. And it’s an incredibly alienating feeling. And I’m trying every day to work on making some time to get myself feeling better. A 30-minute workout and 5-minute shower post that works wonders really. But sometimes I can’t manage that (sic).”

Take a look at Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D’Cruz (@ileana_official)

Ileana D’Cruz Talks About New Start In Life

Continuing with her post Ileana wrote, “So what I’m trying to say is I’m working on coming back here and giving you a glimpse into my new life now. Which I love btw- there’s so many amazing things that have happened to me and it’s been an emotional overwhelming journey. I just haven’t been one of those moms who’ve ‘bounced back’ immediately. I’m being kinder on myself and my body and getting to a stronger healthy me at my own pace. But I’m coming back. That’s all. Thanks for sticking around and reading (sic).” The diva ended her long descriptive caption.

For the unknown Ileana D’Cruz is a mother to her son, Koa Phoenix Dolan. He was welcomed to the world last year in August, and later Ileana decided to show her baby boy by sharing a cute picture of him on Instagram.

