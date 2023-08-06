Home

Ileana D’Cruz Pens Emotional Post as She Welcomes Her Baby Boy ‘Koa Pheonix Dolan’, See Pic

Ileana D’Cruz Welcomes Baby Boy: Ileana D’Cruz is finally entering a new phase of her life as she expressed her joy and excitement in her latest Instagram post. The actress who welcomed new life on August 1, 2023, penned an emotional post expressing her motherly emotions. Ileana was recently in the news during her pregnancy. The Barfi actress had updated netizens about the same in an Instagram post. Though she has not yet revealed her partner’s name, earlier speculations were rife that she was dating Katrina Kaif’s brother. However, the rumours came to a halt as soon as Ileana posted the picture of her boyfriend on social media.

CHECK OUT ILEANA D’CRUZ’S VIRAL POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D’Cruz (@ileana_official)

ILEANA D’CRUZ ELATED OVER BABY BOY’S BIRTH

Ileana took to her Instagram handle and posted an emotional message for her baby boy and captionedit as, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world ♥️

Hearts beyond full ✨.” In the post, the photo of her baby was posted along with a written caption which read, “Introducing Koa Phoenix Dolan…Born August 1, 2023.” Nargis Fakhri commented, “Omg congrats!!!!!! GOD BLESS!!! ❤️.” She also wrote, “Leo ♌️ boy ❤️.” Sophie Chowdry commented, “Omg congratulations Ileana! So happy for you guys ❤️❤️❤️ God bless your lil boy❤️ .”

ILLEANA D’CRUZ’S HEARTFELT MESSAGE FOR HER BEAU

Dedicating a heartfelt post to her partner during pregnancy, the actress wrote, “Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing…I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I’m just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow – I get to meet you soon – and then there’s some days that are so inexplicably hard. So trying. They’re overwhelming. All consuming. And things just feel hopeless.” She further added, “And there’s tears. Then follows the guilt. And this voice in my head puts me down. I should be thankful, not be crying over something so trivial. I should be stronger. What kind of mother will I be if I’m not strong enough…And I don’t know what kind of mother I will be. I really don’t. All I do know is that I love this little human so darned much already I could explode. And for now – I think that’s enough. And on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that’s exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn’t seem so hard anymore.”

